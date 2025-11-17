SEEGNAL INC. ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF ELAD BIBI-AVIV AS NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Seegnal Inc. (TSXV: SEGN) ("Seegnal" or the "Corporation"), a global leader in SaaS-based clinical decision support solutions for detecting and resolving drug-related problems, is pleased to announce the appointment of Elad Bibi-Aviv, Esq. as Chief Executive Officer of Seegnal Inc. effective December 16, 2025.

Bibi-Aviv brings extensive leadership experience across the AI, fintech, biotech and health-tech industries, with a proven track record in scaling revenue operations and driving strategic growth. A two-time exit entrepreneur, he has built and led high-performing teams in both startup and established ventures.

Between 2021 and 2022, Bibi-Aviv founded and served as CEO of Covary, an Israeli insurtech company, where he led the company to more than 10,000 customers. Following Covary's success in the U.S. market, he played a key role in its acquisition by a U.S. insurance carrier, just two years after its founding.

After the acquisition, Bibi-Aviv joined NeuroKaire, an Israeli AI-driven health-technology provider that leverages artificial intelligence and stem-cell technology to match patients with effective psychiatric medications and eliminate the trial-and-error process in prescribing. At NeuroKaire, he led the company's operations, regulations and sales to U.S. healthcare providers and HMOs.

Bibi-Aviv succeeds Mr. Eyal Schneid, who will continue to make valuable contributions to Seegnal in his new role as General Manager of Seegnal E-Health Ltd., the operating subsidiary of Seegnal in Israel.

Mr. Nir Dor, Chairman of Seegnal, commented: "We are delighted to welcome Elad Bibi-Aviv to Seegnal's leadership team. His proven experience in building AI companies and successfully selling to healthcare providers in the U.S. positions him perfectly to lead Seegnal through its next phase of growth. We are confident that under his leadership, Seegnal will accelerate its expansion and bring its life-saving platform to clinicians and pharmacists worldwide, while simultaneously delivering major cost savings to insurance carriers and HMOs by reducing unnecessary drug usage and hospitalization."

Seegnal also announces that the board of directors of the Corporation has approved the grant of stock options pursuant to its equity incentive plan (the "Plan") to Bibi-Aviv to purchase up to an aggregate of 1,359,571 common shares in the capital of the company (the "Options"). The Options are exercisable at a price of $0.80 per common share and will expire 10 years from the date of grant. The Options are subject to the terms of the Plan, the applicable Option agreement, and the requirements of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Seegnal

Seegnal is a public company that aims to solve one of the top causes of death and injuries in the modern world – Adverse Drug Effects (ADEs). Seegnal's Clinical Decision Support system introduces a paradigm shift in the approach to this problem by implementing a new elevated Patient-Centric Standard.

Seegnal's SaaS technology exclusively integrates, at the point-of-care, unique patient-specific data such as genetics, lab results, ECG, smoking status, allergies, food interactions, gender, age, and the effects of many concomitant medications, while reducing the current alert load for clinicians by over 90%.

Clinicians using Seegnal eHealth complete their prescription workflow with limited interruption, saving time and fatigue. Patients enjoy more tailored medication and improved safety, leading to better quality of life, with precision alerts reaching up to 98% accuracy. Institutions have reported reductions in admissions, medication consumption, and significant time savings in prescription renewals.

Seegnal eHealth is marketing its SaaS-based platform in Israel (where the Ministry of Health recently adopted Seegnal's patient-specific standard as the new standard in governmental hospitals), the UAE, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Poland. The platform is currently a "standard of care" system for over 10,000 clinicians in Israel, used daily for prescribing medications.

