Seegene Holds Partner Executive Roundtable with Microsoft, and Springer Nature, Accelerating its Technology-Sharing Initiative

- The first tri-party executive roundtable was held in London to strengthen synergies for Seegene's vision of creating 'a world free from diseases'

- Preliminary results of product development automation and statistical analysis of syndromic test results powered with Microsoft's AI technology were showcased

- Global experts and scientists participated in building a diagnostic product development eco-system utilizing Springer Nature's scientific network

- Companies fostered collaboration to drive collective impact towards next year's 'a world free from diseases' declaration ceremony

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 24, 2024 /CNW/ -- Seegene Inc., a leading South Korean company providing a total solution for PCR molecular diagnostics, held the first executive roundtable with Microsoft and Springer Nature to discuss advancing its technology-sharing initiative aimed at mitigating future pandemics and creating 'a world free from diseases', including the showcase of preliminary results from an automated diagnostic development system powered with Microsoft's artificial intelligence (AI) technology. This is the first official event that the three companies gathered to discuss the initiative.

[Photo 1] ▲ From left: Marc Spenlé, COO of Springer Nature; Dr. Jong-Yoon Chun, CEO and Founder of Seegene; and Elena Bonfiglioli, Vice President of Global Business Leader Healthcare, Pharma and Life Science at Microsoft posed for a photo during Technology-Sharing Initiative Partner Roundtable in Springer Nature Campus, London, United Kingdom on October 23, 2024. [Photo 2] ▲ From Right: Dr. Jong-Yoon Chun, CEO and Founder of Seegene; Professor Dame Jenny Harries, Chief Executive of the UK Health Security Agency; Elena Bonfiglioli, Vice President of Global Business Leader Healthcare, Pharma and Life Science at Microsoft; and Marc Spenlé, COO of Springer Nature posed for a photo during Open Innovation Award ceremony in Springer Nature Campus, London, United Kingdom on October 23, 2024.

On October 23, the three companies convened at Springer Nature London Campus Auditorium for the technology-sharing initiative partner roundtable to share initial achievements and explore strategies for further collaboration. Dr. Jong-Yoon Chun, CEO and founder of Seegene; Marc Spenlé, chief operating officer of Springer Nature; Steven Inchcoombe, president of research at Springer Nature; and Elena Bonfiglioli, vice president of global business leader healthcare, pharma and life science at Microsoft attended the meeting.

"By integrating Seegene's proprietary syndromic real-time PCR technology, Microsoft's cutting-edge AI and cloud services, and Springer Nature's extensive reach in the global scientific community, we will create new avenues for collaboration with scientists and experts in this technology-sharing initiative," said Dr. Chun, CEO and founder of Seegene.

The technology-sharing initiative aims to globally share Seegene's advanced diagnostic and data analysis technologies, including syndromic real-time PCR and an automated product development system (SGDDS), with a leading company partnered in each country. Partnering companies will collaborate with local scientists and experts to develop diagnostic tests tailored to the needs of their communities and fields, spanning a wide range of human and non-human diseases. Amidst the challenges of climate change and the anticipated rise in outbreaks, the initiative's ultimate vision is to create 'a world free from diseases'—a future where people no longer suffer from infectious diseases and cancer, and where animals and plants thrive without illness.

Seegene's syndromic real-time PCR technology represents a breakthrough in molecular target detection, unparalleled by other PCR methods. It enables the simultaneous detection of up to 14 pathogens in a single reaction tube, with quantitative information for each target. Furthermore, multi-tube panel tests may be designed to cover an even more comprehensive set of pathogens with overlapping symptoms. As a powerful tool for mitigating the growing threat of multi-pandemics—exacerbated by climate change—Seegene's technology enhances the ability to monitor and respond to a diverse range of rapidly evolving pathogens.

Companies participating in the technology-sharing initiative will gain access to Seegene's cutting-edge technology and expertise, enabling them to develop and manufacture syndromic real-time PCR products tailored to their countries' specific public health needs. Localization of such capabilities through this initiative will allow their communities to promptly respond to future outbreaks and multi-pathogen pandemics.

Building on the momentum achieved during this year's roundtable, a declaration ceremony is expected to take place in the second half of next year, where strategies to maximize synergy amongst the three company's technology will be further discussed.

At the meeting in London, Seegene and Microsoft showcased the preliminary results of integrating Microsoft's Azure Open AI into the research planning module of Seegene's automated product development system (SGDDS). The use of AI technology dramatically reduced the time needed to process and analyze relevant information from published scientific literature. Additionally, the two companies demonstrated a proof of concept for Seegene's syndromic-based statistical analysis system that leverages Fabric, Microsoft's AI-driven data integration platform, ultimately to discover statistical correlations between multiple pathogens causing similar symptoms, support accurate diagnosis and treatment, and predict future outbreaks.

"Until now, scientists and experts have been confined to limited local data, usually generated by themselves. However, access to diagnostic information shared across the world powered with Microsoft's AI technology will enable swift response to any emerging diseases," said Dr. Chun at Seegene.

"Seegene and Microsoft shared the vision of a new generation of diagnostic solutions, accessible at population level to help people stay healthier longer. Cloud and AI solutions help protect, manage and reason over the vast amounts of data needed to track diagnosis of global diseases in real time. Microsoft is the trusted partner to help realize Seegene's vision of building 'a world free from diseases,'" said Ms. Bonfiglioli from Microsoft.

In January 2024, Seegene and Microsoft entered a strategic collaboration to integrate Microsoft's Azure Open AI services into numerous modules of Seegene's SGDDS. The goal of these collaborative projects is to empower global companies participating in the technology-sharing initiative with a streamlined product development system augmented by advanced IT system operations and AI-powered data analysis.

Springer Nature was also present at the discussion. Since 2023, Seegene and Springer Nature have been running the Open Innovation Program (OIP) that invited scientists and experts around the world to participate in the development of clinically significant diagnostics assays. This year, the program was renewed by Springer Nature as the prestigious Nature Awards, MDx Impact Grants, calling for innovative proposals for PCR diagnostic assay development. Springer Nature will oversee key aspects of the process, including project submissions and evaluations, expecting to broaden interest and participation from the global scientific community.

In May 2024, the two companies signed a strategic alliance agreement that included expansion of the OIP program scope. Springer Nature will encourage the global scientific community to participate in the ideation, design, and development of new PCR diagnostic products.

"We have high expectations that the MDx Impact Grants will work synergistically with the technology-sharing initiative serving as a catalyst for greater adoption of PCR molecular diagnostics. Together we will build an ecosystem that promotes the development of accurate, rapid, accessible tests for underserved patient populations." said Mr. Spenlé, the COO of Springer Nature.

An OIP Award ceremony was held, following the technology-sharing initiative partner roundtable to recognize the European winners. At the ceremony, eight scientists working in Europe among 17 awardees across the world were honored for their achievements. The awardees were as follows: Ulrich Eigner (Germany); Gian Maria Rossolini (Italy); Vismara Chiara Silvia (Italy); Davy Vanden Broeck (Belgium); Nicolas Yin (Belgium); Piet Cools (Belgium); Khoa Thai (Netherlands); Pedro Vieira-Baptista (Portugal).

Prof. Dame Jenny Harries, Chief Executive of the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), attended the event as a keynote speaker. During her visit to South Korea in March this year, Prof. Harries met with Dr. Chun at Seegene's headquarters to discuss Seegene's response and achievements during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as to exchange views on its technology-sharing initiatives and the Open Innovation Program (OIP).

Companies participating in the technology-sharing initiative, such as Hy Laboratories Ltd. based in Israel and Werfen based in Spain, along with other business partners and bio-medical experts from Europe, attended the event to share the vision of the technology-sharing initiative.

