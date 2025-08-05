Seegene Unveils CURECA™ and STAgora™ at ADLM 2025, Advancing the Next Stage of Diagnostics

Dr. Jong-Yoon Chun , Chairman and CEO of Seegene, highlights progress toward fully automated and data-driven molecular testing

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 5, 2025 /CNW/ -- Seegene Inc., a global leader in molecular diagnostics, unveiled two new technologies at ADLM 2025 in Chicago (July 29–31) designed to advance laboratory automation and data-driven infectious disease monitoring. The company introduced CURECA™, world's first fully unattended PCR automation system, and STAgora™, a real-time data analytics platform intended to support earlier detection and precision care.

Chairman Highlights Next Step in Molecular Diagnostics

[Photo 1] Seegene showcased its fully unattended PCR automation system, CURECA™, and infectious disease data analysis platform, STAgora™, at ADLM 2025 in Chicago, July 29-31, 2025 (local time). [Photo 2] An attendee listens to a presentation on STAgora™ at Seegene’s booth at ADLM 2025 in Chicago. [Photo 3] Dr. Jong-Yoon Chun, Chairman and CEO of Seegene, presents CURECA™ and STAgora™ during a press conference at ADLM 2025 in Chicago on July 30, local time.

"With CURECA™ and STAgora™, we are taking an important step toward the future of diagnostics," said Dr. Jong-Yoon Chun, Chairman and CEO of Seegene, during a press conference with U.S. and global media on July 30. "Our goal is to enable laboratories worldwide to automate complex testing workflows and use diagnostic data more effectively, ultimately helping advance global efforts toward a world free from diseases."

Today, most molecular testing systems remain only partially automated, dependent on skilled personnel for repetitive manual steps and fixed workflows that limit efficiency and scalability.

CURECA™ Breaks the Limits of Automation to Reshape Global Diagnostics

CURECA™ is the first system in the diagnostics industry designed to fully automate every step of PCR testing, including the traditionally manual pre-treatment stage. Seegene notes that achieving true full automation in diagnostics requires three key conditions: operation without highly trained professionals, continuous 24-hour processing, and uninterrupted specimen input. CURECA™ is designed to meet all three.

Its dedicated module, CURECA™ Prep, processes a wide range of specimen types such as urine, blood, sputum, and stool, addressing one of the most persistent barriers to automation. With the module handling diverse specimen pre-treatment, the full CURECA™ system completes the entire PCR workflow from sample loading through nucleic acid extraction, amplification, and result analysis without manual intervention. The system is engineered for continuous 24-hour operation, aiming to minimize human error, improve workflow efficiency, and allow laboratories to allocate skilled staff to higher-value activities.

Full automation has long been a challenge in diagnostics due to specimen variability and the reliance on trained personnel for repetitive pre-processing tasks. CURECA™ is intended to help laboratories overcome these constraints by providing a scalable and adaptable system that can be configured to fit different lab sizes and workflows. CURECA™ Prep could also potentially extend to other testing fields, such as clinical chemistry and immunodiagnostics, as Seegene continues to explore broader automation solutions.

STAgora™ Transforms Diagnostic Data into Real-Time Clinical Intelligence

STAgora™ is Seegene's latest platform, designed to collect and analyze PCR testing data in real time, providing laboratories with broader context to inform diagnostic workflows. The platform includes more than 40 analytical tools, offering functions such as infection trend tracking, hospital-level positivity monitoring, and multi-pathogen co-infection pattern analysis. Rather than serving as a simple data repository, STAgora™ is built as an integrated platform intended to help laboratories derive meaningful, aggregated insights from testing data.

Today, individual test results often provide limited information without broader reference points. STAgora™ is designed to address this by enabling hospitals to build their own statistical datasets and compare aggregated data across institutions, helping them detect infection patterns faster and support more informed decision-making. The data shared through the platform is de-identified and formatted according to each institution's requirements, supporting secure, real-time exchange at local, national, or global levels.

Advancing Toward a World Free from All Diseases

Dr. Chun reiterated Seegene's long-term vision of building "a world free from diseases" noting that the introduction of CURECA™ and STAgora™ completes the company's five core technology pillars. These include Seegene's proprietary PCR technology, the SGDDS (Seegene Digitalized Development System) for automated assay development, its global Technology-Sharing Initiative, and now the addition of fully automated PCR testing and real-time data analytics capabilities.

Industry experts at ADLM 2025 expressed strong interest in Seegene's new technologies. Jamel Giuma, President and CEO of Miami based laboratory IT consulting firm JTG Consulting Group, said, "I've attended many ADLM conferences over the years, and CURECA™ is one of the most innovative solutions I have seen so far. I believe it has the potential to simplify laboratory workflows, reduce the burden on lab personnel, and greatly enhance overall operational efficiency."

"With CURECA™ and STAgora™, we're addressing long-standing barriers in molecular diagnostics," Dr. Chun added. "Just as smartphones and electric vehicles transformed their industries, we believe these technologies will redefine what is possible in diagnostic testing, helping laboratories worldwide achieve true automation, unlock the value of diagnostic data, and ultimately contribute to building a world free from diseases."

CURECA™ and STAgora™ demonstrated at ADLM 2025 are pre-commercial technologies under development, not commercially available, and are not currently cleared for clinical diagnostic use in any jurisdiction.

