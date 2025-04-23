See Sight Tours: Giving Young Travellers the Chance of a Lifetime

NIAGARA FALLS, ON, April 23, 2025 /CNW/ - Meet See Sight Tours, the ticket to your spring plans. If you've got a love of travel and have dabbled in content creation, listen up. They're looking for a pair of friends to send on a Canadian adventure - for free. You'll get to see top sights in major Canadian cities; from the thundering waters of Niagara Falls to Peggy's Cove against the setting sun.

From day one, See Sight Tours has focused on offering small-group, intimate tours, starting with a single minivan in Niagara Falls. Daud Grewal, CEO of See Sight Tours, was just 18 years old when he was inspired to create his business; a fantastic example of what can be accomplished with the right ambition. Now, he's looking for two young travellers ready for a life-changing experience of their own.

All You Have to Do

Apply through LinkedIn or Indeed and share your story.

Showcase you and your bestie's passion for travel and video editing abilities.

Clear your calendar for May 2025!

Where You'll Go

Niagara Falls, ON

Ottawa, ON

Montreal, QC

Halifax, NS

… and more!

What's the Catch?

No catch - just looking to connect with young travellers and share the wonder of Canada.

Submit Your Story

If you're passionate, adventurous, and fun-loving, See Sight Tours wants to hear from you.

Link to apply: https://www.seesight-tours.com/besties-on-tour

