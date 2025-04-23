See Sight Tours: Giving Young Travellers the Chance of a Lifetime
News provided bySee Sight Tours
Apr 23, 2025, 15:40 ET
NIAGARA FALLS, ON, April 23, 2025 /CNW/ - Meet See Sight Tours, the ticket to your spring plans. If you've got a love of travel and have dabbled in content creation, listen up. They're looking for a pair of friends to send on a Canadian adventure - for free. You'll get to see top sights in major Canadian cities; from the thundering waters of Niagara Falls to Peggy's Cove against the setting sun.
From day one, See Sight Tours has focused on offering small-group, intimate tours, starting with a single minivan in Niagara Falls. Daud Grewal, CEO of See Sight Tours, was just 18 years old when he was inspired to create his business; a fantastic example of what can be accomplished with the right ambition. Now, he's looking for two young travellers ready for a life-changing experience of their own.
All You Have to Do
- Apply through LinkedIn or Indeed and share your story.
- Showcase you and your bestie's passion for travel and video editing abilities.
- Clear your calendar for May 2025!
Where You'll Go
- Niagara Falls, ON
- Ottawa, ON
- Montreal, QC
- Halifax, NS
- … and more!
What's the Catch?
No catch - just looking to connect with young travellers and share the wonder of Canada.
Submit Your Story
If you're passionate, adventurous, and fun-loving, See Sight Tours wants to hear from you.
Link to apply: https://www.seesight-tours.com/besties-on-tour
Stay Connected
For updates, exclusive previews, and launch party details, visit seesight-tours.com or follow along on social media at @seesighttours.
SOURCE See Sight Tours
Media Contact: Natalie Janvary, Social Media & Communications Specialist, [email protected], (716) 299-9378, www.seesight-tours.com
Share this article