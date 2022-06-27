Sedibelo Resources Limited Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Orders

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

ST PETER PORT, Guernsey, June 27, 2022 /CNW/ - Sedibelo Resources Limited (formerly Sedibelo Platinum Mines Limited) ("Sedibelo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Ontario Securities Commission, the Alberta Securities Commission, the British Columbia Securities Commission and the Manitoba Securities Commission (together, the "Securities Regulators") have issued orders revoking the Company's cease trade orders, originally issued in respect of the securities of the Company on May 21, 2014, September 18, 2014, May 9, 2014, as varied on May 11, 2014 and July 2, 2014, and May 22, 2014, as varied on December 9, 2015, respectively. The cease trade orders had been imposed by the Securities Regulators for failure by the Company to file its required filings by the filing deadline as prescribed by applicable securities laws. The Company's common shares were previously listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "PPN", but were voluntarily delisted in December 2011.

The Company applied in late 2021 to each of the Securities Regulators for a revocation of the cease trade orders. In connection with the revocation of the cease trade orders, the Company filed (i) audited annual financial statements, annual management's discussion and analysis, and related certifications for the years ended December 31, 2021, 2020 and 2019; (ii) technical reports in the form prescribed by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects for its Kruidfontein, Mphahlele and P-S-M properties; (iii) a standalone document containing (a) prospectus-level disclosure in respect of the Company's directors and officers, (b) the corporate governance disclosure required by Form 58-101F2 – Corporate Governance Disclosure (Venture Issuers) and (c) audit committee disclosure required by Form 52-110F2 – Disclosure by Venture Issuers; and (iv) Form 51-102F6V - Statement of Executive Compensation – Venture Issuers.

The Company also re-filed its (i) annual management's discussion and analysis and related certifications for the year ended December 31, 2020, and (ii) its interim financial statements, interim management's discussion and analysis, and related certifications for the periods ended March 31, 2021, June 30, 2021, September 30, 2021 and March 31, 2022.

The Company held an extraordinary meeting of shareholders (the "Special Meeting") on June 1, 2022. In connection with the Special Meeting, the Company prepared a notice of meeting and management information circular, which was mailed to shareholders and filed on SEDAR on May 10, 2022.

The continuous disclosure documents noted above are available for review online under the Company's profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

