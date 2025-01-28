TORONTO, Jan. 28, 2025 /CNW/ -- Invesco Canada Ltd. today announced that securityholders of Invesco Balanced-Risk Allocation Pool (the "Fund") approved changes to the Fund's investment objectives. As a result of the investment objectives change, the Fund's (i) investment strategies will change to align with the new investment objectives, (ii) name will change to "Invesco Managed Futures Fund", (iii) Series F management and advisory fee will change from 1.0% to 0.85%, and (iv) risk rating will change from "low-to-medium" to "medium."

