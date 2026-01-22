Security Priorities 2026: Organizations Shift Toward Resilience and Identity as Cyber Risk Accelerates, Says Info-Tech Research Group

As organizations contend with AI-driven threats, expanding regulatory pressure, and increased reliance on third parties, security leaders are under growing pressure to strengthen defences without slowing innovation. The newly released Security Priorities 2026 report from Info-Tech Research Group shows that cybersecurity remains a top business disruptor, while execution maturity continues to lag behind threat complexity. The firm's report outlines five research-backed initiatives to help CISOs and security leaders build resilience, manage risk at scale, and secure innovation in an increasingly uncertain operating environment.

TORONTO, Jan. 22, 2026 /CNW/ - Security leaders are facing a convergence of pressures that extend well beyond threat volume alone. Advanced AI-enabled attacks, regulatory changes across jurisdictions, geopolitical instability, and ongoing scrutiny of technology spend are intensifying as organizations expand their digital footprint and accelerate the adoption of emerging technologies. The recently published Security Priorities 2026 report from Info-Tech Research Group, a global IT research and advisory firm, examines how security and IT leaders are recalibrating their strategies to address these challenges while supporting secure, sustainable innovation.

Drawing on findings from Info-Tech's Future of IT Survey 2026, which collected responses from IT and security decision-makers across various industries and regions, as well as 20 in-depth interviews with security subject matter experts, the Security Priorities 2026 report provides a detailed view into how security leaders are setting priorities for the year ahead and where execution gaps persist.

"Security programs can no longer succeed by reacting to threats in isolation," says Ahmad Jowhar, senior research analyst and lead author of the report. "Security leaders need to build resilience into their operating models so the organization can adopt new technologies, respond to disruption, and recover quickly when incidents occur. The priorities outlined in Info-Tech's Security Priorities 2026 report focus on strengthening foundations that enable security teams to operate with confidence under pressure."

Info-Tech's report indicates that cybersecurity remains a critical business concern. In the firm's Future of IT Survey 2026, cybersecurity incidents ranked among the top three factors organizations expect could disrupt their business over the next 12 months. At the same time, AI and emerging technologies ranked as the most impactful factors on business operations, highlighting how closely innovation and risk are now intertwined.

Security Investment Remains a Priority Under Increased Scrutiny

Despite heightened cost discipline across IT, security investment continues to rise. Info-Tech's survey data indicates that over 80% of organizations plan to increase spending on cybersecurity solutions in the year ahead, reflecting the recognition of security as a strategic enabler rather than a discretionary cost.

At the same time, the findings highlight growing pressures on security leaders to demonstrate value and reduce complexity. While over 80% of organizations report having an AI strategy, only 26% have one specifically for IT functions. With AI adoption accelerating, security teams are increasingly responsible for establishing the guardrails that allow innovation to scale safely. The firm's data shows that 65% of organizations are already making considerable investments in AI to enhance their cybersecurity defences.

Third-Party Ecosystems Are Reshaping Security Priorities

The Security Priorities 2026 report also emphasizes the growing role of vendor ecosystems in shaping security risk. According to Info-Tech's report, 40% of organizations cite third-party risk management as their second top security priority. In addition, over 80% of organizations identify security and privacy as the top vendor risk prior to contracting, reinforcing the need to treat procurement and vendor governance as core security functions.

These dynamics are pushing security leaders to adopt more integrated approaches to risk management, compliance, and architecture, rather than relying on fragmented tools and reactive controls.

Info-Tech's Five Security Priorities for 2026

To help security leaders translate mounting pressures into focused action, Info-Tech's Security Priorities 2026 report outlines the following five initiatives for IT and security leaders that are designed to strengthen organizational resilience and execution maturity:

Strengthen Data Resilience: Protect critical data against evolving ransomware and AI-driven threats by improving data visibility, governance, and resilient response planning. Enable Scalable Compliance: Manage diverging regulations across geographies through continuous monitoring, automation, and standardized compliance frameworks. Reduce Vendor Sprawl: Optimize security tool portfolios by identifying overlap, improving interoperability, and prioritizing integrated platforms that deliver measurable value. Minimize Implicit Trust: Advance zero trust maturity by anchoring security architecture to strong identity foundations and continuous verification. Drive Secure Innovation: Modernize application security and DevSecOps practices to support AI-driven development while reducing exposure across the software lifecycle.

As part of its broader findings, Info-Tech's data also shows that 45% of organizations identify zero trust implementation as their top security priority, and over 50% plan to pursue a zero trust architecture, reinforcing the report's emphasis on identity-centric security as a foundational control.

The Security Priorities 2026 report provides strategic guidance, use cases, and research-backed insights to help security leaders align strategy with execution and build programs capable of withstanding continued disruption.

