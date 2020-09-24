Securing Canada's Essential Goods Supply as Pandemic Continues: FHCP Best Practice Checklist

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Sept. 24, 2020 /CNW/ - Food, Health & Consumer Products of Canada (FHCP) today released new guidance to assist manufacturers' ongoing pandemic preparedness and response measures.

Michael Graydon, Chief Executive Officer of FHCP, commented:

"With life and business still far from normal, it is critical that Canada secure stable, resilient supplies of essential goods like food and health products.

FHCP's new best practice guide will help businesses of all sizes continue to protect employees' health and safety while supporting hundreds of thousands of jobs and making the products Canadians rely on every day, especially in times of crisis."

Best practices in the checklist range from general considerations for establishing crisis management protocols to specific production practices, like establishing tiered categories for products that can be prioritized if demand spikes. In the early days of the pandemic, demand for some products rocketed up by as much as 500 percent.

FHCP anticipates the best practice checklist will be particularly helpful for the small businesses, who make up 90 percent of Canada's food processing businesses alone. The full checklist is available online https://bit.ly/2HjklzB.

The food, health, and consumer product sector contributes more than $39.5 billion to Canada's economy annually and directly supports more than 350,000 jobs. With establishments operating in every province, the sector is Canada's largest manufacturing employer and the top employer in rural Canada.

About Food, Health & Consumer Products of Canada

Food, Health & Consumer Products of Canada (FHCP) is the voice of Canada's largest manufacturing employer. The food, health, and consumer products sector employs over 350,000 Canadians across businesses of all sizes that manufacture and distribute the safe, high-quality products that are at the heart of healthy homes, healthy communities, and a healthy Canada. Visit OnEveryShelf.CA to learn more.

