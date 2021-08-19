Secureworks® Commended by Frost & Sullivan for Enhancing Organizations' Security Posture with Taegis™ XDR for Extended Threat Detection and Response

"Taegis XDR collects and analyzes telemetry from the network, cloud, endpoints, and other touchpoints. By automatically correlating logs and events from different security sources to validate and prioritize alerts, Taegis ensures security personnel do not waste time reacting to false alerts," said Lucas Ferreyra, Research Analyst. "Taegis' AI-powered advanced analytics engines analyze billions of events against purpose built analytics. Being a unified platform, it includes a comprehensive threat-hunting toolkit to alleviate the challenge of manually stitching data together or switching between disparate tools."

With Taegis XDR, customers can reduce mean-time-to-respond (MTTR) down to minutes using automated playbooks that are based on best practices from Secureworks' 1,400 incident-response engagements each year. Its customers have reported a dramatic reduction in the number of alerts due to the solution's ability to validate alerts. The solution combines human intelligence with AI-driven advanced analytics to empower security operations professionals.

Meanwhile, for organizations that need additional resources or expertise, Secureworks provides Taegis ManagedXDR, a managed service offering. An assigned Threat Engagement Manager provides reports, reviews, and recommendations to improve the customer's security posture, and a Secureworks' Incident Response team is available to deliver round-the-clock support. Secureworks' advanced solutions, cybersecurity expertise, and emphasis on customer experience help organizations make the most of XDR.

"With Taegis, Secureworks gives customers access to the tools, best practices, and threat research used by its own experts, adding interactive features to help with investigations," noted Ferreyra. "Overall, the benefits of the Taegis™ XDR, as well as ManagedXDR's cross-layered detection and response, allow organizations to ease their transition to XDR."

"When we put our XDR solution in the hands of our customers, we did so with the commitment to double down on helping them protect their organization while achieving a clear return on their investment," said Wendy Thomas, president of Customer Success and incoming CEO. "Our customers are at the heart of everything we do, so it is a special honor to be recognized by Frost & Sullivan for the customer value we are delivering."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has demonstrated excellence in implementing strategies that proactively create value for its customers with a focus on improving the return on the investment that customers make in its services or products. The award recognizes the company's unique focus on augmenting the value that its customers receive, beyond simply good customer service, leading to improved customer retention and customer base expansion.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Kristen Moore

P: 210.247.3823

E: [email protected]

Connect with Secureworks via Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook, and read the Secureworks Blog

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

Related Links

www.frost.com

