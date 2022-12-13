Secureworks Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Offering Proven Threat Defense and Customer Value with Its Managed Security Services and Products

Secureworks' managed security services and products against threat actors enhance efficacy and effectiveness in providing comprehensive security.

SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 13, 2022 /CNW/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently assessed the European managed and professional security services industry and, based on its findings, recognizes Secureworks with the 2022 European Managed and Professional Security Services Customer Value Leadership Award. The company provides a compelling mix of products and services that organizations can select from to improve their security posture and mitigate cyber risk. Its world-class threat detection and response solutions, including the Taegis platform, enhance security capabilities.

Secureworks' Taegis, an extensible open XDR platform, delivers all company services in the form of XDR (Taegis XDR), MDR (Taegis ManagedXDR), and Vulnerability Management (Taegis VDR). The managed component of the solution eases the execution of an effective security strategy, and Secureworks provides customers with the option to purchase it as a service, enhancing customer value. Additionally, Secureworks offers short outcome-based engagements, targeting companies that need help with onboarding, implementation, and platform management. The Secureworks Counter Threat Unit™ (CTU™), a globally recognized elite team of more than a hundred researchers and incident responders with over 1,400 IR engagements yearly, offers emergency management and consulting services, including:

Threat hunting and incident response

Readiness services

Ransomware readiness

Cyber awareness training

Penetration testing

Lucas Ferreyra, a Frost & Sullivan best practices research analyst, observed, "Secureworks' CTU further increases customer value by analyzing threat data across its global customer base to identify threats, proactively protect customer environments, and discover new attack techniques and patterns. This improves the value of future customer engagements and highlights how to shape a customer's security strategy."

Secureworks' dedication to customer collaboration at all stages of the managed security service process boosts customer experience and underlines its vision and customer alignment. Taegis ManagedXDR's dashboard gives customers real-time views of events and improves security posture with integrated business intelligence and analytic tools. Together with MITRE ATT&CK framework mapping, it provides meaningful insights into risks, attacks, and overall trends across multiple security metrics.

"Secureworks leverages its focus on threat detection and response, its superb foresight into the market's future, and its highly skilled team of professionals to deliver world-class managed security. Its strategy allows customers to engage in the threat investigation process, increasing their security awareness, maturity, and preparedness," added Ferreyra. With its strong overall performance, Secureworks earns Frost & Sullivan's 2022 European Customer Value Leadership Award in the managed and professional security services industry.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has demonstrated excellence in implementing strategies that proactively create value for its customers with a focus on improving the return on the investment that customers make in its services or products. The award recognizes the company's unique focus on augmenting the value that its customers receive, beyond simply good customer service, leading to improved customer retention and customer base expansion.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

