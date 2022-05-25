SECURE, SUSTAINABLE, AFFORDABLE

"Only 30 per cent of seafood consumed in Canada is actually Canadian," said Timothy Kennedy, President & CEO, CAIA. "By choosing Canadian seafood, we can enjoy a secure, sustainable, domestic food supply from our oceans that is good for you and good for the planet. It's smart to choose Canadian Seafood."

The Smarter Meals Out of the Blue awareness campaign launches today along with a new logo and a new website ( www.ChooseSeafood.ca ), which features helpful tips and family-friendly recipes. The campaign also inspires Canadians to shake up their everyday meal routines with unexpected ideas, like swapping in shrimp or fish for 'Taco Tuesdays'.

"There are so many smart reasons to choose Canadian seafood," said Paul Lansbergen, President, FCC. "It's an affordable, easy, healthy, sustainable and delicious choice for any meal, any day of the week."

In fact, Canadian seafood is a complete protein source, contains all essential amino acids for overall health, and omega-3 fatty acids for brain health. And, it's more affordable than you think.

Canada's seafood production is amongst the most sustainable in the world, with one of the lowest carbon footprints for proteins you can choose. Seafood is a critical future food for your health and for our planet.

This project is funded via the Canadian Fish and Seafood Opportunities Fund (CFSOF). You can learn more about the CFSOF here .

Visit www.ChooseSeafood.ca for more information.

About the Canadian Aquaculture Industry Alliance (CAIA)

The Canadian Aquaculture Industry Alliance (CAIA) is the national association that speaks for Canada's seafood farmers, representing their interests in Ottawa to regulators, policy makers and political leaders. With a membership that reaches coast to coast to coast, comprised of finfish, shellfish and aquatic plant farmers, feed companies and suppliers, as well as regional aquaculture associations, CAIA is a passionate advocate for the quality and sustainability of farmed seafood. For more information visit: www.aquaculture.ca .

About The Fisheries Council of Canada

The Fisheries Council of Canada (FCC) is the voice of Canada's wild capture fish and seafood industry, promoting a healthy resource and prosperous industry playing a vital role in the Canadian economy. Our members include small, medium and larger-sized companies along with Indigenous enterprises that harvest and process fish from Canada's three oceans. For more information, visit: www.fisheries council.ca .

SOURCE Choose Canadian Seafood

For further information: MEDIA: For more information or to book an interview please contact: Saskia Brussaard, [email protected], Seafood recipes, recipe photos available upon request