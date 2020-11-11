Secure SD-WAN Solutions to Gain Traction among Enterprises in Asia-Pacific through Cloud Services

For further information on this analysis, please visit: http://frost.ly/4nh

"To capitalize on market demands, cybersecurity vendors are integrating SD-WAN capabilities like dynamic path selection into their security platforms while telecoms and service provider vendors are including security features such as encryption in their SD-WAN platforms," said Nicholas Wong, Information & Communication Technologies Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "For enterprises looking to transform their existing SD-WAN platform into a secure one, they can either utilize their existing security infrastructure or leverage flexible cloud security services.

Wong added: "The advantage of this model is its flexibility and suitability for companies that have already deployed an SD-WAN-only platform. However, this may compound the complexity of simultaneously managing both security and networking for their IT operations teams."

For market participants, the surging adoption of secure SD-WAN by enterprises presents lucrative growth opportunities, including:

Accelerating Cloud Adoption : As enterprises utilize the cloud and SD-WAN technology for enhanced connectivity, cybersecurity risks increase. Therefore, vendors and solution providers stand to reap benefits by providing robust solutions that ensure high network performance with perimeter protection.

: As enterprises utilize the cloud and SD-WAN technology for enhanced connectivity, cybersecurity risks increase. Therefore, vendors and solution providers stand to reap benefits by providing robust solutions that ensure high network performance with perimeter protection. Leveraging existing security solutions: Cybersecurity vendors with network security solutions can consider expanding their integrated firewall solutions and intrusion detection and prevention systems to cover SD-WAN environments.

Cybersecurity vendors with network security solutions can consider expanding their integrated firewall solutions and intrusion detection and prevention systems to cover SD-WAN environments. Increasing opportunities for managed service providers: Enterprises are expected to increasingly outsource the monitoring and maintenance of their secure SD-WAN environment, therefore more managed service providers are expected to join the market to help enterprises manage their Secure SD-WAN.

Growth Opportunities in the Asia-Pacific Secure SD-WAN Market, 2020

