Secure Content Management Service Providers Gain a Competitive Edge by Offering Cloud Solutions

Vendors find greater growth opportunities in web security than e-mail security, finds Frost & Sullivan

SINGAPORE, Feb. 5, 2020 /CNW/ -- With rising industry convergence and the need to reduce complexity and cost of operation, businesses are increasingly considering cloud-based Secure Content Management (SCM) services in addition to other security platforms. The overall investments in on-premise SCM solutions increased by 8.1% year-on-year (YoY) in 2018, driven by the web security segment, which registered a growth rate of 11.2%. The e-mail security segment registered a flat growth rate of 3.8%. Overall, the $916.6 million market is expected to grow to US$1.45 billion by 2023.

"With companies increasingly using public cloud e-mail services such as Office 365 and Gmail, there is a huge market for cloud e-mail security services due to their benefits of payment and deployment flexibility and reduced operation and maintenance costs," said Vivien Pua, Research Analyst, Cybersecurity, ICT Practice. "Businesses are rapidly adopting the SCM-as-a-service model over on-premise SCM solutions; however, this will eat into the shares of the legacy SCM solutions market in the long term."

Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis, Analysis of the Asia-Pacific Secure Content Management Market, Forecast to 2023, studies the key market trends of 2018 and its market drivers and restraints. It presents the competitive landscape in Asia-Pacific and its sub-regions of Greater China, Japan, South Korea, India, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), and Australia-New Zealand (ANZ).

For further information on this analysis, please visit: http://frost.ly/3xt

"Japan continued to lead the market with a share of 37.0% in 2018, up from 36.8% in 2017. Greater China, with a 12.2% growth rate, was the second-largest market in Asia-Pacific," noted Pua. "The Indian market recorded a double-digit growth rate of 10.5% due to its stronger focus on web security than e-mail security. The ASEAN market with 5.7%, South Korea with 2.6%, and ANZ with 2.0% all continue to pursue opportunities in the web segment."

SCM service providers can tap greater revenue growth opportunities by:

Helping fulfill compliance requirements. Cybersecurity is rapidly becoming a key business enabler and strategic differentiator.

Moving SCM to the cloud to make the most of the demand for cloud-based Software-as-a-Service ( SaaS ) apps and e-mail.

( ) apps and e-mail. Offering on-premise deployments for key sectors like government, critical infrastructure, and banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI).

Enabling enterprises to enhance their solution capabilities by integrating with new/advanced security technologies such as sandboxing .

. Combining SCM with other technologies to enhance protection capabilities and performance efficiency.

Analysis of the Asia-Pacific Secure Content Management Market, Forecast to 2023

Analysis of the Asia-Pacific Secure Content Management Market, Forecast to 2023

PA90-74

