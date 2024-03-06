SECURE ANNOUNCES REDEMPTION OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES

CALGARY, AB, March 6, 2024 /CNW/ - SECURE Energy Services Inc. ("SECURE" or the "Corporation") announced that it has delivered a notice of redemption (the "Redemption Notice") for all of its outstanding 7.25% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2026 (the "Notes") effective March 5, 2024. The aggregate principal amount of the Notes currently outstanding is $340 million. As set forth in the Redemption Notice, the redemption date will be March 22, 2024 ("the Redemption Date"), and the redemption price is 103.625% of the principal amount of the Notes, plus accrued and unpaid interest up to, but excluding, the Redemption Date, all in accordance with the provisions of the indenture governing the Notes (the "Redemption"). Redeeming the Notes will alleviate restrictive covenants associated with shareholder returns. Looking ahead, SECURE will continue to optimize its capital structure to provide increased financial flexibility in support of the Corporation's strategic initiatives.

This press release does not constitute a notice of redemption of the Notes. Information concerning the terms and conditions of the Redemptions are described in the Redemption Notices distributed to holders of the Notes by Odyssey Trust Company as trustee with respect to the Notes. Beneficial holders with any questions about the Redemptions should contact their respective brokerage firm or financial institution.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase the Notes or any other security, and there will not be any offer, solicitation or sale of the Notes or any other security in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain information included herein is forward-looking. Many of these forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believe", "expects", "expected", "will", "intends", "projects", "projected", "anticipates", "estimates", "continues", "objective" or similar words and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Redemption and the timing thereof. SECURE believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon.

ABOUT SECURE

SECURE is a leading waste management and energy infrastructure business headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. The Corporation's extensive infrastructure network located throughout western Canada and North Dakota includes waste processing and transfer facilities, industrial landfills, metal recycling facilities, crude oil and water gathering pipelines, crude oil terminals and storage facilities. Through this infrastructure network, the Corporation carries out its principal business operations, including the processing, recovery, recycling and disposal of waste streams generated by our energy and industrial customers and gathering, optimization, terminalling and storage of crude oil and natural gas liquids. The solutions the Corporation provides are designed not only to help reduce costs, but also lower emissions, increase safety, manage water, recycle by-products and protect the environment.

SECURE's common shares trade under the symbol SES and are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. For more information, visit www.SECURE-energy.com .

For further information: Rene Amirault, Chief Executive Officer; Allen Gransch, President; Chad Magus, Chief Financial Officer, Phone: (403) 984-6100, Fax: (403) 984-6101, Email: [email protected], Website: www.SECURE-energy.com