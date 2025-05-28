SECTRA EQUIPS MULTI-SITE US HEALTH SYSTEM WITH ENTERPRISE IMAGING AS A CLOUD SERVICE AND ACCELERATES AI ADOPTION FOR IMPROVED PATIENT DIAGNOSTICS

SHELTON, Conn., May 28, 2025 /CNW/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) will provide a US health system with its enterprise imaging solution as a cloud service, Sectra One Cloud, including its AI service, Sectra Amplifier Service. The fully managed cloud service will strengthen the health system's security and scalability, and streamline workflows within its radiology, breast imaging, and cardiology departments. This transition will support them in further enhancing patient care.

Consolidating multiple systems into one eases the health system's IT workload. Unifying radiology, breast imaging, and cardiology in a single solution will accelerate their data and image sharing, streamlining patient care pathways.

Sectra One Cloud and Sectra Amplifier Service are cloud services fully managed by Sectra. This means that the health system receives an AI-enabled enterprise imaging solution that Sectra monitors, optimizes, and manages. With Sectra Amplifier Service, they can integrate third-party AI applications into clinical workflows. It allows all applications to run on a single, unified infrastructure, eliminating the need to manage multiple separate systems, in turn reducing security risks. Sectra takes full responsibility for the entire workflow—from integration and deployment to hosting and ongoing support—further reducing IT burdens.

Isaac Zaworski, President of Sectra Inc., comments:

"An increasing number of US healthcare providers are recognizing AI's benefits, making it a critical factor in the evaluation and selection of enterprise imaging providers. I'm proud that we at Sectra can support this healthcare provider with a solution that accelerates their AI adoption and be a part of their commitment to decreasing workload and advancing patient care."

The 5-year contract was signed in the fourth quarter of Sectra's 2024/2025 fiscal year. The health system performs approximately 700,000 imaging exams per year. It will initially utilize the modules for radiology, breast imaging and cardiology, and AI applications for radiology, breast imaging, and orthopaedics.

About Sectra

With over 30 years of innovation and more than 2,500 installations worldwide managing 152 million annual imaging exams, Sectra is a leading imaging IT provider to health systems worldwide. Sectra offers a complete enterprise solution comprised of imaging modules (radiology, cardiology, pathology, orthopedics, genomics and ophthalmology), and a robust VNA. Visit Sectra's website to read more about Sectra and why it's top-ranked in "Best in KLAS."

