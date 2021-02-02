Sectigo Digital Identity Management Innovations Earn Acclaim from Frost & Sullivan

"The Sectigo Certificate Manager presents a single-pane-of-glass experience and streamlines the certificate lifecycle management processes," said Swetha RK, Industry Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "The company gives the user a free trial of the products before purchase and ensures a quick setup. In just a few minutes, potential customers can sign up and login to the certificate management system to run several functions and discover all certificates in their environments. This pre-purchase experience includes creating a private Certificate Authority (CA) in a few minutes, with CA keys stored in a hardware security module. When customers add payment and contract information, the same environment seamlessly migrates to a production system. These features shrink the time to market from months to minutes."

Sectigo's single pane of glass empowers more than 1,500 organizations worldwide to manage and automatically install PKI certificates to all machine and human identities, going well beyond TLS. The company's extensive and scalable portfolio is easily interoperable with all applications using industry-standard protocols wherever possible. Sectigo rapidly deploys both the CA and certificate management on demand by using the cloud service, providing high reliability, anytime-anywhere access. The company achieves scalability with an infrastructure specifically built to accommodate a ballooning number of certificates and shortening life cycles. Additionally, regardless of the certificate automation scenario, Sectigo's solutions present full visibility to ensure governance capabilities so that IT teams retain control of all aspects of certificate issuance.

The Frost & Sullivan team also recognizes that Sectigo has pioneered certification methods with its Mobile Certificate Manager, allowing IT teams to issue and manage certificates and keys on mobile devices across the organization without user input, with or without an MDM. Furthermore, in partnership with ISARA Corporation, Sectigo can now issue hybrid certificates for today's live environments and work with quantum-safe algorithms to resist encryption cracking from quantum computers. Hybrid certificates can help enterprises avoid replacing entire infrastructure systems and ease the transition to pure quantum-safe certificates.

"In the time of remote working, Sectigo supports customers with express services that meet the unique demands of digital identity management," noted Nick Baugh, Best Practices Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "Responding to business continuity and productivity challenges, such as inaccessible data centers, the delays inherent to physically shipping hard tokens, and recovering lost or forgotten usernames/passwords for authentication, Sectigo ensures 24/7/365 service delivery and support for its customers. This strong customer focus and technological expertise will help it maintain a competitive edge and continue growing in the next normal."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that leverages competitive intelligence to successfully execute a strategy that results in stronger market share, competitive brand positioning, and customer satisfaction.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Sectigo

Sectigo is a leading cybersecurity provider of digital identity solutions, including TLS / SSL certificates, DevOps, IoT, and enterprise-grade PKI management, as well as multi-layered web security. As a large global Certificate Authority (CA) with more than 700,000 customers and over 20 years of online trust experience, Sectigo partners with organizations of all sizes to deliver automated public and private PKI solutions to secure web servers and user access, connected devices, and applications. Recognized for its award-winning innovation and best-in-class global customer support, Sectigo has the proven performance needed to secure the digital landscape of today and tomorrow. For more information, visit www.sectigo.com and follow @SectigoHQ.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion. Contact us: Start the discussion.

