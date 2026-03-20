Funding will support Sport Integrity Canada and over 70 Canadian sport organizations to make sport safer and more inclusive for all participants

GATINEAU, QC, March 20, 2026 /CNW/ - Sport plays an important role in building stronger communities across Canada. Ensuring sport environments are safe, welcoming and respectful is essential so that all participants, from grassroots to high performance, can fully benefit from sport and physical activity.

The Government of Canada remains deeply committed to maintaining integrity and ethical standards that support a sport system which protects Canadians. We've made meaningful progress, and we will continue building a system that Canadians can trust and have full confidence in.

Today, the Honourable Adam van Koeverden, Secretary of State (Sport), announced $5 million in funding in 2026–2027 for Sport Integrity Canada to continue delivering the Canadian Safe Sport Program (CSSP). The Canadian Safe Sport Program is an independent program that receives and responds to reports of prohibited behaviours, such as abuse, harassment, and discrimination, involving individuals who are part of federally funded national sport organizations.

As we anticipate the release of the Future of Sport in Canada Commission's final report, funding stability of Sport Integrity Canada is an essential step towards the Government of Canada's plan to maintain a safe sport system for Canadians.

As also announced by Sport Integrity Canada yesterday, the CSSP public registry will be expanded. This expansion will strengthen transparency across Canada's national sport system by increasing the information available about individuals whose eligibility to participate in sport environments has been restricted through safe sport processes.

Today, the Secretary of State is also highlighting that Canadian sport organizations received a total of $7.75 million in investment for 2025–2026 to advance safe sport initiatives, strengthen sport integrity, and promote equity and inclusion. This includes funding that Secretary of State van Koeverden previously announced to support the mental health of national team athletes and coaches.

This funding supports activities that address key risks to sport integrity, including maltreatment, doping and concussions. Examples include enhancing safe sport and inclusion initiatives, updating policies and protocols, and enhancing training and education.

To date, the Government of Canada has provided $12 million per year from 2024-2026 towards safe sport initiatives delivered by Canadian sport organizations.

Furthermore, the government will invest $16 million to sport organizations from 2026 to 2028, specific to strengthening safety and integrity throughout the sport system. Further details regarding the distribution of this funding will be made at a later date.

Together, these investments support a stronger safe sport system by ensuring participants have access to trusted mechanisms for reporting maltreatment and that organizations have the resources they need to foster inclusive and respectful sport environments.

Quotes

"Our new government is committed to maintaining a safe sport system that is transparent and accountable for everyone involved. Sport participants should have access to safe, welcoming, inclusive and accountable sport environments that uphold public trust. We are investing in independent organizations to deliver on these commitments. We all share the goal of advancing a safe, inclusive and resilient sport system."

--The Honourable Adam van Koverden, Secretary of State (Sport)

"Sport Canada's investment demonstrates the ongoing, critical need for an independent centralized agency to protect and promote integrity in sport. This renewed funding for the Canadian Safe Sport Program confirms the program's growing impact through timely, participant-centred processes and enhanced transparency, while providing safe and accessible reporting options. As we look forward to year two of the program, Sport Integrity Canada is committed to expanding awareness, education, and a more robust sanctions registry to further strengthen a safer sport system across Canada."

--Jeremy Luke, CEO and President, Sport Integrity Canada

Quick Facts

Sport Integrity Canada is an independent, national, not-for-profit organization that works to protect and promote the integrity of sport in Canada. Through the administration of its programs, including the Canadian Anti-Doping Program and the Canadian Safe Sport Program, it strives to ensure sport is safe, inclusive, fair, clean and accessible for all Canadians.

The $5 million in funding over one year (2026–2027) will support Sport Integrity Canada in administering the Universal Code of Conduct to Prevent and Address Maltreatment in Sport (UCCMS) through the Canadian Safe Sport Program (CSSP). Adoption of the CSSP and compliance with its requirements are a condition for sport organizations to receive funding from Sport Canada.

The UCCMS is the core document that sets harmonized rules to be adopted by, but not limited to, sport organizations that receive funding from the Government of Canada to advance a respectful sport culture that delivers quality, inclusive, accessible, welcoming and safe sport experiences.

Related Products

Sport Integrity Canada Expands CSSP Public Registry to Strengthen Transparency Across Canada

Secretary of State van Koeverden announces funding to support mental health of national team athletes and coaches

Associated Links

Sport Canada – Safety and Integrity in Sport

Sport Integrity Canada

Report – Canadian Safe Sport Program

Sport Integrity Framework

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Alyson Chambers, Director of Communications, Office of the Secretary of State (Sport), [email protected]; Media Relations: Canadian Heritage, [email protected]