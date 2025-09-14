SURREY, BC, Sept. 14, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Randeep Sarai, Secretary of State for International Development and Member of Parliament for Surrey Centre, welcomed the federal government's launch of Build Canada Homes —a new federal agency that will build affordable housing at scale.

Build Canada Homes will transform public-private co-operation and deploy modern methods of construction, as it catalyzes the creation of an entirely new Canadian housing industry. It will leverage public lands, offer flexible financial incentives, attract private capital, facilitate large portfolio projects, and support modern manufacturers to build the homes that Canadians need.

Build Canada Homes will help fight homelessness by building transitional and supportive housing – working with provinces, territories, municipalities, and Indigenous communities. It will build deeply affordable and community housing for low-income households, and partner with private market developers to build affordable homes for the Canadian middle class.

With a bold new approach and unprecedented investments, Build Canada Homes will take the following actions:

Capitalization: Build Canada Homes will have an initial capitalization of $13 billion so that builders have the financing they need to get big housing projects completed.

Public Lands: By taking land costs out of the equation, private builders can focus on building. By transferring the Canada Lands Company under the Build Canada Homes portfolio, large affordable housing projects will get built in communities across the country.

Using innovative technologies and Canadian materials: As part of its mandate, Build Canada Homes will use cost-efficient and modern methods of construction such as factory-built, modular housing, and mass timber. By adopting these methods of construction, Build Canada Homes will catalyze a new housing industry that builds faster and more sustainably year round. By prioritizing Canadian materials such as lumber, aluminum, steel and mass timber, Build Canada Homes will strengthen domestic supply chains, scale up a home-grown housing industry, and creating high-paying careers across the country.

The launch of Build Canada Homes and its initial investments are part of the Canadian government's broader effort to double the pace of housing construction over the next decade. These efforts will ensure that communities across Canada benefit from more affordable housing and a stronger, more sustainable housing system.

"Access to safe, affordable housing is essential for families across British Columbia. Build Canada Homes will help fast-track affordable housing projects and support new ways of building to meet the needs of our community."

The Honourable Randeep Sarai, Secretary of State for International Development and Member of Parliament for Surrey Centre

Quick Facts

Build Canada Homes launched today as a Special Operating Agency within Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada (HICC). In the new year, Build Canada Homes will evolve into a standalone federal agency reporting to the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure.

Build Canada Homes will focus on increasing the supply of affordable housing. Alongside this effort, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) will continue to deliver on its mandate to contribute to the well-being of Canada's housing system through existing programs such as the Apartment Construction Loan Program and Mortgage Loan Insurance products.

housing system through existing programs such as the Apartment Construction Loan Program and Mortgage Loan Insurance products. To streamline and strengthen federal efforts to build housing – particularly affordable housing – ministerial responsibility for Canada Lands Company has been transferred to the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure. This move enables Build Canada Homes to leverage Canada Lands Company's existing land holdings and development expertise to accelerate the delivery of affordable housing across the country.

