Secretary of State Fuhr concludes visits to Berlin and Paris to support and promote Canada's defence industry and strengthen collaboration with EU allies

OTTAWA, ON, June 19, 2026 /CNW/ - The Honourable Stephen Fuhr, Secretary of State (Defence Procurement), represented the Government of Canada at two major international trade shows last week in Berlin and Paris to discuss shared defence priorities and promote Canada and Canadian companies on an international scale.

Secretary of State Fuhr met with counterparts from key allies and industry leaders to advance multilateral defence relationships, industrial partnerships and innovation, using the opportunity to discuss global security policy challenges with decision-makers and thought leaders from around the world.

Secretary of State Fuhr also highlighted Canada's new Defence Investment Agency (DIA), which is accelerating and streamlining defence procurements, supporting Canadian industry and fostering collaboration with international partners.

As NATO allies, Canada and Germany cooperate closely on security and defence issues. NATO is the cornerstone of both Canada's and Germany's defence. At the ILA Berlin Air Show (German: Internationale Luft- und Raumfahrtausstellung (ILA)) in Berlin, Secretary of State Fuhr met with industry and trade representatives to discuss ways to strengthen defence innovation, industrial capacity, and collective security, in particular around air defence. He also met with partners to discuss priorities, potential investment and opportunities for both Canadian and German firms, and how they can enhance cooperation and commercial trade.

At Eurosatory 2026, the Global Event for Defence and Security, in Paris, France, Secretary of State Fuhr co-hosted the EU-Canada Defence Industry Dialogue with industry and trade representatives and represented Canada at high-level meetings with counterparts, including the Direction generale de l'armement, which graciously hosted the Canadian delegation. During the discussion, he emphasized Canada's commitment to collaboration and deeper supply chain integration with key allies, and spoke of the vital importance of maintaining a strong EU-Canada strategic partnership in a rapidly evolving geopolitical context.

Secretary of State Fuhr also participated in the official opening of the Canada Pavilion at Eurosatory 2026, voicing support for Canadian industry and innovation, and Canada's position as a trusted and reliable supplier of technologies to our NATO allies. He also participated at a reception which brought key Canadian and French stakeholders at the Residence du Canada to celebrate both Eurosatory and the Vivatech Conference.

The DIA's mandate includes engaging industry, both in Canada and internationally, earlier in the procurement process, supporting innovation and aligning procurement strategies with partner nations to deliver new capabilities to the Canadian Armed Forces and Canadian Coast Guard faster. Through these engagements, Canada will build resilient defence industrial partnerships that strengthen our alliances and create opportunities for Canadian industry to innovate and compete globally.

Quotes

"Canada remains committed to strengthening its defence industrial base and renewing its relationship with Canadian industry. Participation at these events is crucial for promoting Canadian business, partnering with other countries, and learning about new capabilities relevant for the Canadian Armed Forces. The DIA's procurement leadership will be essential to delivering efficient, transparent contracting that supports sovereign defence capabilities."

The Honourable Stephen Fuhr

Secretary of State (Defence Procurement)

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SOURCE Defence Investment Agency

Contacts: Sofiya Sapeha, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Stephen Fuhr, [email protected]; Media Relations, Defence Investment Agency, [email protected]