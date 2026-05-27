OTTAWA, ON, May 27, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Stephen Fuhr, Secretary of State (Defence Procurement), announced that the Government of Canada is entering into discussions with Saab of Sweden as the preferred supplier for the Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEWC) capability.

Led by the Defence Investment Agency (DIA), the AEWC project would provide the Royal Canadian Air Force with advanced airborne command, control, and surveillance capabilities to detect, track, and respond to threats at long range, including in the Arctic. The capability would strengthen Canada's contributions to the North American Aerospace Defence Command (NORAD) and improve operational reach in remote regions.

Engagement with Saab as the preferred supplier will allow Canada to further assess the proposed solution and does not constitute a procurement commitment.

The initiative supports Canada's Defence Industrial Strategy and BUILD–PARTNER–BUY approach by combining advanced defence capabilities with economic benefits for Canadians. Saab's proposed GlobalEye solution is built on the Canadian-manufactured Bombardier Global 6500 aircraft and is expected to support domestic production, highly skilled jobs, technology transfer, and partnerships with Canadian industry.

The project could generate long-term economic opportunities through Canada-based missionization work, technology integration, workforce development, and potential participation in global defence supply chains. Saab is expected to work with Bombardier and other Canadian companies, helping strengthen Canada's aerospace and defence industrial base while reinforcing economic and technological sovereignty.

Canada's Defence Investment Agency will lead further engagement with Saab in the coming weeks to explore commercial, technical, and economic considerations.

Quotes

"Canada is taking important steps to strengthen its defence capabilities in an increasingly complex security environment while creating long-term economic opportunities for Canadians. Engaging with Saab allows us to explore a proven solution that supports the Royal Canadian Air Force, builds on Canadian aerospace strengths, supports highly skilled jobs, and creates opportunities for Canadian companies to participate in advanced manufacturing, mission integration, and future exports. This approach helps strengthen both Canada's security and our defence industrial base."

The Honourable Stephen Fuhr

Secretary of State (Defence Procurement)

"Modernizing continental defence requires modern surveillance and coordination capabilities. Airborne early warning and control technologies such as the GlobalEye, will strengthen the Canadian Armed Forces' ability to monitor Canada's approaches, contribute to NORAD and NATO operations, and respond to emerging threats in an increasingly complex security environment. These capabilities would also strengthen Canada's ability to protect its sovereignty, particularly in the Arctic and North American aerospace environment."

The Honourable David J. McGuinty

Minister of National Defence

"This initiative reflects the kind of defence investment approach Canada needs, one that pairs advanced operational capability with long-term industrial growth at home. The opportunity to expand mission integration and specialized aerospace work in Canada has the potential to create highly skilled jobs, strengthen domestic supply chains, deepen partnerships with Canadian industry, and position Canadian companies to participate in future global defence programs. Investments of this nature help build the sovereign industrial capacity and technological expertise needed to support Canada's security and economic resilience over the long term."

Doug Guzman

Chief Executive Officer, Defence Investment Agency

Quick facts

The Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEWC) capability will provide the Royal Canadian Air Force with advanced airborne surveillance and command capabilities.

AEWC will enhance Canada's ability to detect and respond to emerging threats at long range, including in the Arctic and other remote regions.

The project will strengthen Canada's contributions to NORAD and improve defence and situational awareness across North America.

Engagement with Saab as the preferred supplier does not constitute a contractual commitment by the Government of Canada.

Saab's GlobalEye platform is built on the Canadian-manufactured Bombardier Global 6500 aircraft, enabling opportunities for Canada-based production and mission integration.

The proposed work would help grow Canada's advanced manufacturing and defence sectors by generating opportunities for Canadian companies, including partnerships with established domestic industry leaders, while reinforcing Canada's economic and technological sovereignty.

The initiative is expected to support highly skilled Canadian jobs, foster industrial partnerships and technology transfer, and strengthen Canada's aerospace, defence, and advanced manufacturing sectors.

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SOURCE Defence Investment Agency

Contacts: Sofiya Sapeha, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Stephen Fuhr, [email protected]; Media Relations, Defence Investment Agency, [email protected]