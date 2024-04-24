OTTAWA, ON, April 24, 2024 /CNW/ - Former SNC-Lavalin executive vice-president Normand Morin, was sentenced to a total of 42 months in prison for his criminal wrongdoing involving Quebec-based corporations SNC-Lavalin Inc. and SNC-Lavalin International Inc.

This investigation, dubbed project Agrafe, revealed that bribes, totaling 2.3 million Canadian dollars, were paid by SNC-Lavalin Inc. executives in exchange for the awarding of the Jacques-Cartier bridge repair contract in the early 2000s. A remediation agreement between SNC-Lavalin Inc. SNC-Lavalin International Inc and the Government of Quebec was agreed upon which involved financial payments to be paid to the Government of Quebec.

Morin was convicted for corruption and fraud in March 2024, following an extensive RCMP criminal investigation. Morin's charges included the following offences:

Fraud Over $5000 – contrary to Section 380(1)(a) of the Criminal Code ;

Over – contrary to Section 380(1)(a) of the ; Frauds on the Government – contrary to Section 121 of the Criminal Code ;

; Forgery – contrary to Section 366 of the Criminal Code

On April 23, 2024, Morin was sentenced to 42 months for Fraud over $5,000, 36 months for Fraud on the Government and 24 months for Forgery, by Superior Court Justice Eric Downs.

"After a lengthy and complex investigation, we are happy with the outcome. I am proud of the professional work of all involved"

Inspector Guy-Michel Nkili – Officer in Charge of RCMP International Anti-Corruption Team with Sensitive and International Investigations Unit.

Central Region's Sensitive and International Investigations section focuses on criminal activity that poses a threat to Canada's government institutions, public officials, the integrity of the Crown, or that imperils Canada's political, economic or social integrity.

The RCMP's core values guide our daily activities. All employees are expected to live and model the values in their work. This investigation shows our commitment to serving with excellence. We aim to build greater trust and accountability with all Canadians by protecting the safety of our communities and the financial integrity of our institutions.

