Second Nature Designs LP Announces Guido Romagnoli as President and Chief Executive Officer

TORONTO, Feb. 21, 2024 /CNW/ - Second Nature Designs LP ("Second Nature" or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer and distributor of dried floral products, is pleased to announce the appointment of Guido Romagnoli to the position of President & Chief Executive Officer. Guido began with Second Nature effective January 8, 2024.

Guido is a seasoned executive with expertise spanning operational and commercial functions across a range of industries. He has over 25 years of experience in consumer products.

Guido was formerly the COO of Hunter Amenities International, a global manufacturer of Health and Beauty products for the hospitality, retail and airline sectors. Under his leadership, Hunter Amenities executed a series of growth and optimization initiatives that expanded its position as a market leader.

Earlier in his career, Guido held leadership roles in other businesses, including Clorox, Maple Leaf Foods, Welbilt, Kensington Tours and Ontario Power Generation.

He holds an MBA from Queen's University, an MSc from Nottingham University and a BSc from the University of Waterloo.

Second Nature is thrilled to welcome Guido to lead it through its next phase of growth, with a continued focus on innovation, quality and customer service.

About Second Nature Designs Limited

Founded in 1994, Second Nature imports high-quality dried florals and other naturally and sustainably sourced botanicals used in design bouquets, bowl filler collections and other home décor products, serving big box stores, grocery banners, wholesalers and independent home retailers across both Canada and the US. For more information, visit www.sndf.ca/

SOURCE Second Nature Designs LP

For further information: Simon Gélinas, Managing Director, Banyan Capital Partners, (416) 364-2801, [email protected]