Second edition of the Forum on Internationalization - More than 600 people come together to discuss international trade

"Montréal and Quebec's economy is performing admirably well, and Quebec companies that are active internationally are contributing a great deal to this vitality. Today's forum showed us concrete examples of exporting companies that are seeing international success. The business community is currently focused on growth sectors such as cybersecurity and green technologies. It's clear that we can indeed repeat our successes with artificial intelligence and the video game industry. The conditions are ripe for Montréal to benefit in an unprecedented way from the innovation and confidence of our companies," said Michel Leblanc, President and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal.

"This forum was an opportunity to celebrate the 61 new subsidiaries of international companies that were supported by Montréal International and that set up shop in the Greater Montréal area in 2019, or a rate of over one a week! This is great news, as they all help create our collective wealth throughout Greater Montréal," added Stéphane Paquet, President and CEO of Montréal International.

"The internationalization of our companies is an essential component of the Quebec economy. Thanks to the creation of Investissement Québec International and close collaboration between organizations that support the internationalization of our companies, we will be able to increase Quebec's level of exports. Today's forum has provided many success stories to inspire our entrepreneurs as well as possible avenues for breaking into foreign markets. The three international Delegate Generals of Quebec who attended the forum also highlighted opportunities in strategic markets that can accelerate the internationalization of Quebec companies," concluded Hubert Bolduc, President of Investissement Québec International.

AlayaCare, CAE, Epic Games and Framestore win the first-ever Montréal International Awards

The Chamber, Montréal International and Investissement Québec also handed out the Montréal International Awards, a competition that recognizes Montréal organizations and companies that have an international focus and contribute to the influence and growth of Greater Montréal. Over 80 companies applied for the four awards, and the winners were announced at the Forum:

Winner of the "Best Digital Data Management Strategy": AlayaCare

AlayaCare won this award for the clarity of its strategy in a highly sensitive regulatory and data protection environment. It also stood out through its innovative mission and use of technology in the sector of home care for seniors.

Winner of the "Best Export Strategy": CAE

CAE was selected for its ability to constantly renew itself and innovate thanks to new technologies. The company, which translates its simulation innovations to other industries, brings great added value to its own sector and far beyond.

Winner of the "Best Foreign Investment Strategy": Epic Games

Epic Games received this award for its reputation and unique vision. It created a very high-level subsidiary in Montréal that has become competitive by developing attractive working conditions. The company greatly contributes to the city's economic development and the success of the video game industry.

Winner of "Best International Talent Attraction and Retention Strategy": Framestore

Framestore was awarded this prize for the attraction and retention strategy that it clearly defined in its application as well as the many concrete initiatives that it has launched. The impact of its strategy has been impressive in terms of not only attracting but also onboarding and retaining talent and diversity.

About the Strategic Forum International Trade at the Heart of Economic Growth

This Strategic Forum is part of the second edition of the internationalization initiative co-developed by the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal, Montréal International and Investissement Québec, in collaboration with Air Canada, the Communauté métropolitaine de Montréal, the Ville de Montréal, the Government of Quebec and RBC Royal Bank.

About the Montréal International Awards

The Montréal International Awards are part of the second edition of the internationalization initiative co-developed by the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal, Montréal International and Investissement Québec, in collaboration with RBC.

About the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal (CCMM)

With a network of over 7,500 members, the CCMM is active on two fronts: being the voice of the Montréal business community and delivering specialized services to businesses and their representatives. With its finger on the pulse of current events, it acts on issues that are decisive for the prosperity of the city's businesses. With the support of the Acclr experts, the CCMM's goal is to accelerate the creation and growth of businesses of all sizes, at home and around the world.

About Montréal International

Established in 1996, Montréal International is a non-profit organization funded by the private sector, the governments of Canada and Québec, the Communauté métropolitaine de Montréal and the Ville de Montréal. Its mandate is to attract and retain foreign investment, international organizations, skilled workers and international students to Greater Montréal by providing support services tailored to their needs. www.montrealinternational.com

About Investissement Québec

Investissement Québec's mission is to foster the growth of investment in Québec, thereby contributing to economic development and job creation in every region. The Corporation offers businesses a full range of financial solutions, including loans, loan guarantees and equity investments, to support them at all stages of their development. It is also responsible for administering tax measures and prospecting for foreign investment.

