Second benefit period of the Canada Dental Benefit applications will open July 1

OTTAWA, ON, June 29, 2023 /CNW/ - Proper dental care is a fundamental piece of health and well being. However, in Canada, a third of people do not have dental insurance, leaving many unable to visit an oral health professional to get the dental care they need. That is why, in December 2022, the Government of Canada launched the interim Canada Dental Benefit to help cover dental care expenses for eligible children under the age of 12.

During the first benefit period, from October 2022 to June 2023, the Canada Dental Benefit helped more than 315,000 children access the care they need to develop healthy, bright smiles.

Today, the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Health, and the Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of National Revenue, announced that applications for the second benefit period of the Canada Dental Benefit will open on July 1, 2023. Now, the second benefit period of the Canada Dental Benefit will provide even more eligible families with up-front, direct payments of up to $650 per eligible child under 12 for dental care services received between July 1, 2023, and June 30, 2024.

To access the second benefit period, applicants must meet the following criteria:

They have a child or children under 12 as of July 1, 2023 , and are currently receiving the Canada Child Benefit (CCB) for that child;

, and are currently receiving the Canada Child Benefit (CCB) for that child; They have an adjusted family net income of less than $90,000 ;

; Their child does not have access to private dental care coverage;

They have filed their 2022 tax return; and

They have out of pocket expenses for their child's dental care services incurred in Canada between July 1, 2023 , and June 30, 2024 , for which the costs have not been fully covered under another federal, provincial or territorial government program.

Eligible parents can apply for the second benefit period quickly and easily through their Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) My Account. Those who apply online and are signed up for direct deposit could receive their payment within five business days. Those who are unable to apply online can call our new dedicated phone line at 1-800-715-8836 to complete their application with an agent.

Canadians deserve access to quality dental care, which we know is important not only for oral health, but for overall health. There is still much work to be done, but no one should have to choose between taking care of their teeth and paying their bills at the end of the month.

Quotes

"Through the Canada Dental Benefit, we are helping children get access to dental care at an early age. By doing so, we are supporting healthier oral health and preventing pain and infections, potential problems with eating, speaking, playing, or learning, as well as other future health problems. The Canada Dental Benefit is the first step in improving access to dental care services for those who need it most."

The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos

Canada's Minister of Health

"We are excited to open applications for the second benefit period of the Canada Dental Benefit and continue to help hundreds of thousands of children access the dental care they need. Starting July 1, I invite all eligible parents to submit a new application through CRA's My Account or by phone."

The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier

Canada's Minister of National Revenue

Quick Facts

When applying, applicants should have the following information close by as they will be required to provide:

the name, address and telephone number of their child or children's dental care professional;



the name, address and telephone number of their employer and their spouse's or common-law partner's employer; and



the date (or expected date) of their child or children's dental appointment.





The CRA will use its full suite of existing compliance tools to verify an applicant's identity and eligibility, including an up-front verification of the applicant's income, child's age and family relationship and confirmation that they are in receipt of the Canada Child Benefit for that child.





Families may be eligible to receive an additional payment if their child received out-of-pocket dental care expenses over $650 , during either the first or second benefit period. However, access to the additional payment is limited to those who applied for only one benefit period.





, during either the first or second benefit period. However, access to the additional payment is limited to those who applied for only one benefit period. Budget 2023 announced an investment of $13 billion over five years, starting in 2023-24, and $4.4 billion ongoing, to implement the CDCP. The CDCP will support up to 9 million uninsured Canadians who have an annual family income of less than $90,000 , with no co-pays for those with family incomes under $70,000 . The plan will begin rolling out by the end of 2023.

Associated Links

SOURCE Health Canada

