SECOND ANNUAL GREEK WINE WEEK TO TAKE PLACE IN TORONTO, CANADA

TORONTO, Oct. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - ORAMA Communications is excited to announce the return of Greek Wine Week in Toronto from October 19 to 27, 2024. This week-long celebration promises to immerse attendees in Greece's diverse and rich wine heritage, offering a unique opportunity to explore Greek viticulture through engaging events.

Greek Wine Week 2024 will offer a range of events suitable for wine enthusiasts of all levels. Participants will have the opportunity to interact with leading Greek wineries, such as Alpha Estate, Boutari Wines, Kir-Yianni Estate, Domaine Skouras, THALIA Greece, Mega Spileo, Samos Wines, and Wine Art Estate.

The event will feature wine tastings and wine-pairing dinners at top Toronto restaurants, showcasing Greek wines expertly paired with international cuisines. An educational masterclass will provide in-depth exploration of Greek grape varieties and regions. Trade-only events will offer exclusive networking opportunities for industry professionals, while public events will allow attendees to meet winemakers and Greek wine experts and immerse themselves in Greek wine culture.

During Greek Wine Week 2024, a major attraction will be the opportunity to meet with representatives from Greece's top wineries in person. These experts will share their knowledge, passion, and the stories behind each bottle, providing a deeper understanding of the traditions and innovations that shape Greek wine today.

About ORAMA Communications

ORAMA Communications is a leading marketing and events agency promoting cultural and gastronomic experiences. With a passion for storytelling and a commitment to excellence, ORAMA Communications brings the best of global cultures to the forefront, creating memorable experiences that resonate with audiences.

For More Information

To learn more about Greek Wine Week 2024, including event schedules, locations, and ticketing details, please visit GREEKWINEWEEK.COM.

