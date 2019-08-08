Second $80M employee class action lawsuit expands to include RBC Life Insurance Company

"We're leading employee class action lawsuits in Canada because employers are getting creative about circumventing the Employment Standards Act that has been in place since 2000," said Andrew Monkhouse, founder of Monkhouse Law.

"Part of being Canada's Top 100 Employers™ is respecting Canadian employment laws and not finding creative 'work-arounds' that exploit employees to boost quarterly profits," added Mr. Monkhouse.

In April 2019, Monkhouse Law filed for an order to certify the first $80-million employee class action lawsuit against RBC Insurance Agency Ltd. and Aviva General Insurance Company. (Aviva bought RBC Insurance in January 2016.) This class action lawsuit alleges that commissioned salespeople should have been paid vacation and public holiday pay based on their total compensation, not just their base salary.

The second employee class action lawsuit is against subsidiary RBC Life Insurance Company and includes an additional claim for unpaid overtime.

The Statement of Claim was filed on August 2, 2019 and can be found at: https://www.monkhouselaw.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/Issued-SOC-RBC-Life.pdf

How to participate in the RBC Life Insurance class action

In Ontario, affected former RBC Insurance employees will be automatically included in this employee class action, unless they opt out.

Former commissioned salespeople with RBC Life Insurance Company who have information that may assist the litigation should contact Alexandra Monkhouse at 416-907-9249, ext. 211 or alexandra@monkhouselaw.com.

Affected employees of RBC Insurance can keep up-to-date on the employee class action lawsuit by completing this form, on the Monkhouse Law website.

Toronto-based Monkhouse Law is an employment law firm that specializes in: employee class actions, wrongful dismissal, human rights law, employment insurance claims, and denied long-term disability claims.

SOURCE Monkhouse Law

For further information: Andrew Monkhouse, Monkhouse Law Barristers & Solicitors, Andrew@monkhouselaw.com, (416) 907-9249