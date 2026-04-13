Sebastian Maniscalco expands comedy empire to SiriusXM Canada with his exclusive new channel

Channel 99 becomes Sebastian Maniscalco's Comedy Radio, a 24/7 comedy destination anchored by new weekly flagship, "The Sebastian Maniscalco Show"

TORONTO, April 13, 2026 /CNW/ - SiriusXM Canada today announced a new multi-year agreement with the record-breaking comedian Sebastian Maniscalco that will bring his unmistakable brand of comedy to an exclusive, dedicated SiriusXM channel. Beginning April 20, channel 99 becomes Sebastian Maniscalco's Comedy Radio, a 24/7 comedy destination curated and headlined by Maniscalco.

Sebastian Maniscalco Radio (CNW Group/Sirius XM Canada Inc.)

Launching April 28 as the channel's flagship program, "The Sebastian Maniscalco Show" will feature Sebastian alongside contributors like his longtime friend and comedian Pete Correale, plus celebrity drop-ins and recurring segments. New episodes premiere every Tuesday at 12p ET / 9a PT on SiriusXM and are available same day on demand in the SiriusXM app. The full video episodes debut one week later on Sebastian's YouTube channel, alongside the audio version wherever podcasts are available.

"Joining SiriusXM and launching my own channel is a huge moment for me," said Sebastian Maniscalco. "It's an incredible opportunity to create a space that brings together everything I love: comedy, storytelling, great conversations, and unexpected moments. I'm excited to give listeners something that feels fresh, fun, and uniquely mine. We've got a lot of exciting things planned, and I can't wait for people to hear what we're building. Honestly, the real comedy may come from trying to teach my father how to find SiriusXM in his car. That alone could be its own weekly series."

"Sebastian is one of the funniest and most influential voices in comedy today. From sold-out arenas to chart-topping specials, he brings an energy and perspective that audiences relate to and connect with instantly," said Scott Greenstein, President and Chief Content Officer at SiriusXM. "We're thrilled to build a new comedy destination around him and give our subscribers a place to experience his voice -- and the voices he champions -- every day."

Sebastian Maniscalco has led one of the highest-grossing comedy tours in history, selling out arenas worldwide with his signature blend of physical comedy, observational humor, and vividly animated storytelling rooted in family, culture, and life's absurdities. His latest comedy special, "It Ain't Right," debuted as the #1 title on Hulu within 24 hours as part of the platform's Hularious comedy slate. In 2025, he earned the #1 highest-grossing comedy tour in Billboard's Midyear Boxscore Report, ranked among the Top 25 global tours across all music and comedy, and finished the year as the third highest-grossing comedy tour overall. He was also the only comedian to appear on Pollstar's Top 20 Global Concert Tours of 2025 and ranked among the Top Ten highest-grossing comedy tours of 2024, further cementing his status as one of the most influential figures in comedy today.

As the audio home to genre-defining brands like Netflix Is a Joke Radio and Comedy Central Radio, alongside top comedic talent including Conan O'Brien, Kevin Hart, Jeff Foxworthy, and Larry the Cable Guy, SiriusXM stands as the definitive destination for comedy audio.

Sebastian Maniscalco's Comedy Radio will be available nationwide on SiriusXM channel 99, replacing SiriusXM Raw Comedy and featuring unfiltered, uncensored stand-up from some of today's biggest names.

"The Sebastian Maniscalco Show" will take over "The Pete and Sebastian Show" feed with its new name and format. The show will be distributed on the SiriusXM Podcast Network and available across all major podcast platforms. SiriusXM Media Canada, the company's advertising division, will have exclusive ad sales rights to the podcast. SiriusXM Media Canada reaches over 12 million unique podcast listeners in Canada each month.

Eligible customers can get their first three months of SiriusXM for free. Click here to sign up and experience all that SiriusXM has to offer. See Offer Details.

About Sebastian Maniscalco

Sebastian Maniscalco, hailed by The New York Times as "the hottest comic in America," is a record-breaking comedian with over two decades of unparalleled success. Renowned for his dynamic physical comedy and razor-sharp storytelling, he has shattered ticket sales and attendance records at premier venues including Madison Square Garden, United Center, Scotiabank Arena, Prudential Center, UBS Arena, and Hertz Arena--and made history as the first comedian to headline Los Angeles' new Intuit Dome.

Maniscalco earned the #1 highest-grossing comedy tour in Billboard's Midyear 2025 Boxscore, ranked among the Top 25 global tours across music and comedy, and finished the year as the third highest-grossing comedy tour overall. He is the only comedian to feature on Pollstar's Top 20 Global Concert Tours of 2025 and also ranked among the Top Ten highest-grossing comedy tours of 2024, cementing his status as one of comedy's most influential figures.

His comedy special, It Ain't Right, was the #1 platform title within 24 hours, as part of Hulu's Hularious comedy slate. Filmed live at the legendary United Center Arena in Chicago, Maniscalco goes all in on family chaos, aging, and the little things that drive us all nuts--with his one-of-a-kind comedic bite.

Beyond the stage, Maniscalco is a bestselling author and podcast host of The Pete and Sebastian Show and has demonstrated his versatility across film and TV with standout roles in The Irishman, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, and About My Father--which he co-wrote, produced, and starred in alongside Robert De Niro. Two years after its theatrical release, the film has become a global hit on Netflix, boasting an 81% Rotten Tomatoes Audience Score and ranking among Netflix's Top 10 movies for the week of September 29 – October 5, with 2.1 million views and 3.2 million hours watched. On television, he stars in Max's Bookie, which he co-produces with Chuck Lorre. He also voices Easy Money: The Charles Ponzi Story, Apple's first scripted podcast series--an eight-episode docudrama chronicling the astonishing rise and fall of an Italian immigrant who, in 1920, swindled investors out of what would now amount to a quarter of a billion dollars.

Together with his wife Lana, Maniscalco is deeply committed to giving back through their Tag You're It! Foundation, which supports a range of causes close to their hearts--from honoring and uplifting U.S. veterans to advancing research for Alzheimer's disease and improving access to education for children across underserved communities.

About SiriusXM Canada

Sirius XM Canada Inc., operating as SiriusXM Canada, is the country's leading audio entertainment company. SiriusXM creates and offers ad-free music; premier sports talk and live events; comedy; news; podcasts; and exclusive talk and entertainment. SiriusXM is available in vehicles from every major car company, as well as on smartphones and all connected devices on the SiriusXM app. For more information, visit siriusxm.ca .

Join SiriusXM Canada on Facebook, X, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

SiriusXM radios and accessories are available from retailers nationwide and online at SiriusXM. In addition, SiriusXM Music for Business provides ad-free music to a variety of businesses. SiriusXM is also a leading provider of connected vehicles services, giving customers access to a suite of safety, security, and convenience services including automatic crash notification, stolen vehicle recovery assistance, enhanced roadside assistance and turn-by-turn navigation.

SiriusXM Canada has been designated one of Canada's Best Managed Companies 16 years in a row and is currently a Platinum Club Member.

SOURCE Sirius XM Canada Inc.

SiriusXM Canada contact: Jennifer Charlebois, Senior Manager, Communications, 416-528-6678, [email protected]