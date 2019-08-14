Seaspan ULC Appoints Sylvie Normandeau as Vice President, Human Resources

NORTH VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 14, 2019 /CNW/ - Seaspan ULC today announced that Sylvie Normandeau has joined the company as Vice President, Human Resources.

As part of Seaspan's Executive team, Sylvie will provide leadership for its human resources strategic plans and initiatives.

"I am pleased to welcome Sylvie to the Seaspan team," says Brent Hale, Chief Administrative Officer, Seaspan ULC. "With more than 25 years of Human Resources experience, Sylvie brings to the role extensive knowledge in the development and implementation of Human Resources strategy, processes and programs within large international organizations."

Sylvie joins Seaspan from Esterline Technologies where she was Vice President, Human Resources for the Avionics Systems division. Prior to that, Sylvie was Director, Human Resources at Bombardier.

Sylvie holds a bachelor's degree in Industrial Relations from Laval University in Quebec City and an Executive MBA from Queen's University in Kingston, Ontario.

ABOUT SEASPAN

Seaspan is a group of Canadian companies that are primarily involved in ship assist, coastal and deep-sea transportation, ferry services, fuel bunkering, ship repair and ship building on the west coast of North America. With well over a century of successful participation in coastal commerce, Seaspan is a major partner in the Pacific Northwest marine economy.

