Seaspan Shipyards Delivers Its Second State-of-the-Art Offshore Fisheries Science Vessel to the Canadian Coast Guard

In addition to major partners like Thales Canada who are responsible for the vessel's Electronic Systems and Vard Marine, Seaspan's Platform Design partner, more than 600 Canadian small and medium-size companies and their thousands of employees across the country contributed to this world-class vessel.

Measuring 63.4 metres, the CCGS Capt. Jacques Cartier is one of the most advanced and capable ships of its size and type in the world. Fully equipped to support Fisheries and Ocean scientists in the collection and analysis of data on Canada's marine ecosystems and the impacts of climate change, the vessel features a full suite of state-of-the-art systems, including high-tech fishing trawls and four science labs — a wet lab, a dry lab, an ocean lab and a control lab. The OFSV also has a deployable drop keel, loaded with a wide array of sensors to support the vessel's research mandate.

From its home port in Atlantic Canada, the CCGS Capt. Jacques Cartier will also support search and rescue operations and environmental response. A third OFSV under construction at Seaspan Shipyards is structurally complete and on schedule to be delivered in August 2020.

CCGS Capt. Jacques Cartier meets or exceeds international shipbuilding standards. It launched at over 90 percent complete and was delivered to Canada with significantly improved production durations when compared to the CCGS Sir John Franklin.

"We are incredibly proud to deliver the CCGS Capt. Jacques Cartier, our second Offshore Fisheries and Science Vessel, to support the critical work of the Canadian Coast Guard and Fisheries and Oceans scientists.

At Seaspan we know that building ships requires you to build more than ships. You need to build a workforce, an industry, a supply chain, and strong partnerships. Built in Canada for Canada, the Capt. Jacques Cartier is the accomplishment of many. So thank you and congratulations to the Canadian Government and especially our Canadian Coast Guard partners; to the engineers and naval architects who designed her; to the skilled tradespeople who built her; and to the Canadian companies from coast to coast who contributed parts and expertise."

- Mark Lamarre, Chief Executive Officer, Seaspan Shipyards

"I am pleased that the Canadian Coast Guard has received CCGS Capt. Jacques Cartier, the second Offshore Fisheries Science Vessel this year. The scientific work that will be undertaken on the CCGS Capt. Jacques Cartier, and her sister ships, will undoubtedly enhance our understanding of our marine ecosystems, and the impacts of climate change. By investing in the Coast Guard, our shipbuilding industry, and Canadian science we are moving forward to best protect our environment, while supporting economic growth. I look forward to seeing the results of the first missions undertaken by this vessel."

- The Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans, and the Canadian Coast Guard

"The delivery of the second Offshore Fisheries Science Vessel, the CCGS Capt. Jacques Cartier, marks a significant milestone for the Canadian Coast Guard and the National Shipbuilding Strategy. My sincere congratulations to all of the workers at Seaspan Vancouver Shipyards for their continued efforts on these world-class ships that will help to form the Coast Guard's future fleet."

- The Honourable Anita Anand, Minister of Public Services and Procurement

