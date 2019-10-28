Seaspan responds to the government of British Columbia's announcement regarding support for liquefied natural gas (LNG) bunkering

QUOTE

"The two LNG hybrid vessels currently in our fleet have operated with greenhouse gas emission reductions of over 50% compared to traditional vessels; a large part of which is directly linked to the use of LNG fuel. These results prompted the planned expansion of our fleet of LNG vessels. A commitment to LNG is the right decision for our business and for the environment." –

Frank Butzelaar, Chief Executive Officer, Seaspan Marine Transportation

QUICK FACTS

Seaspan currently operates two LNG-hybrid fuelled RO-RO ferries, with two more on order for delivery in 2021.

Since introducing these vessels to their fleet, Seaspan has been able to significantly reduce greenhouse gas, sulphur oxide, nitrogen oxide and particulate matter emissions in our air shed while maintaining a high level of performance and reliability

ABOUT SEASPAN MARINE TRANSPORTATION

Seaspan Marine Transportation is a group of Canadian companies that are primarily involved in ship assist, coastal and deep-sea transportation, ferry services and fuel bunkering on the west coast of North America. With well over a century of successful participation in coastal commerce, Seaspan is a major partner in the Pacific Northwest marine economy.

