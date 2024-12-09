Seaspan Corporation Signs Agreement with KVH to Equip Fleet with OneWeb Low Earth Orbit Solution

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - Seaspan Corporation (Seaspan), world leading independent containership lessor, has signed an agreement to equip its fleet with the OneWeb advanced low-earth orbit (LEO) satellite offering from KVH Industries. This marks the next step in Seaspan's drive to deliver shore-like internet connectivity at sea, supporting its digital transformation strategy and augmenting its fleet's existing LEO services.

As an early adopter of LEO technologies, Seaspan is the first major owner/operator of containerships to partner with KVH for its OneWeb solution. Seaspan's OneWeb rollout will further strengthen the fleet's data connectivity infrastructure, enabling Seaspan to leverage advanced technologies and high bandwidth-demanding applications, including solutions such as cloud-based software as a service (SaaS) technology that were previously unsuitable for maritime use.

"Our partnership with KVH for OneWeb services aligns with our strategy of providing a best-in-class communication experience across our fleet," said Garret Wong, Seaspan's Vice President of Information Technology. "This initiative brings us closer to realizing shore-like connectivity at sea while enhancing efficiency, safety, and seafarer welfare."

Adrian Alb, Senior Manager of IT Operations at Seaspan, added "LEO satellite technologies have set a new benchmark for vessel communications, offering high-bandwidth, low latency, and reliability far beyond traditional marine satellite solutions. This collaboration with KVH aligns with our goal of enhancing provider diversity and minimizing geographical blackout zones, further bolstering the robustness of our satellite communications infrastructure."

Chad Impey, Senior Vice President for Global Sales at KVH, commented, "We are proud to support Seaspan with the planned deployment of OneWeb service and hardware as part of our integrated KVH ONE multi-orbit, multi-channel network solution."

With the integration of OneWeb LEO technology from KVH Industries, Seaspan continues to demonstrate its commitment to adopting cutting edge technologies enabling its fleet to meet the demands of modern maritime operations.

About Seaspan Corporation

Seaspan is the world's leading maritime asset-owner and operator focussed on long-term, fixed-rate leases to the world's most prominent shipping lines. As of September 30, 2024, Seaspan's operating fleet consisted of 218 vessels, pro forma for undelivered newbuilds including PCTCs, with a total fleet capacity of approximately 2.3 million TEU on a fully delivered basis. For more information, visit seaspancorp.com.

About KVH Industries, Inc.

KVH Industries, Inc. is a global leader in maritime and mobile connectivity delivered via the KVH ONE® network. The company, founded in 1982, is based in Middletown, RI, with research, development, and manufacturing operations in Middletown, RI, and more than a dozen offices around the globe. KVH provides connectivity solutions for commercial maritime, leisure marine, military/government, and land mobile applications on vessels and vehicles, including the TracNet™, TracPhone®, and TracVision product lines, the KVH ONE OpenNet Program for non-KVH antennas, AgilePlans® Connectivity as a Service (CaaS), and the KVH Link crew wellbeing content service.

KVH Industries, Inc., has used, registered, or applied to register its trademarks in the USA and other countries around the world, including but not limited to the following marks: KVH, KVH ONE, TracVision, TracPhone, TracNet, and AgilePlans. Other trademarks are the property of their respective companies.

SOURCE Seaspan Corporation

Media Contact: Cailey Murphy, Head of Corporate Communications, Seaspan Corporation, [email protected]