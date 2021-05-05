Seasons Retirement Communities Recognized as One of Canada's Best Managed Companies

OAKVILLE, ON, May 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Seasons Retirement Communities is honoured to announce that they have been recognized as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies for 2021. The 2021 Best Managed program award winners are amongst the best-in-class of Canadian owned and managed companies with revenues over $25 million demonstrating leadership in the areas of strategy, capabilities and innovation, culture and commitment, and financials to achieve sustainable growth.

Since 2009, Seasons Retirement Communities has focused on a service-first approach to set themselves apart from other organizations. The company fosters a culture of growth, support and transparency among its people that extends beyond its doors and drives its operational excellence. As one of the founding employees, Michael Lavallée, Chief Executive Officer at Seasons, has been integral to reinforcing this culture.

"To be recognized as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies for 2021 is a testament to the hard work of our employees to learn who our residents are as individuals, understand what is most important to them and then strive not just to meet, but exceed their expectations," says Michael Lavallée, Chief Executive Officer, Seasons Retirement Communities. "At Seasons, we want our residents to feel proud to call us home, and this award acknowledges that our service-focused approach to resident experiences in every part of our company is making a difference."

Over the years, the team at Seasons has remained agile with a "Start, Stop, Continue" approach to ensure consistent improvement and adaptation to the changing needs of its employees, residents, and families. Continual conversation and communication have been vital to our success. We empower our team members at all levels to share information and ask questions of their managers and senior leaders to ensure we are continually operating at our best and providing our residents with the best experience and care.

The Best Managed program is sponsored by CIBC, Canadian Business, Smith School of Business, and TMX Group.

To learn more about the organization, visit www.seasonsretirement.com .

ABOUT CANADA'S BEST MANAGED COMPANIES

Canada's Best Managed Companies continues to be the mark of excellence for Canadian-owned and managed companies with revenues over $25 million. Every year since the launch of the program in 1993, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies have competed for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates their management skills and practices. The awards are granted on four levels: 1) Canada's Best Managed Companies new winner (new winners selected each year); 2) Canada's Best Managed Companies winner (award recipients that have re-applied and successfully retained their Best Managed designation for two additional years, subject to annual operational and financial review); 3) Gold Standard winner (after three consecutive years of maintaining their Best Managed status, these winners have demonstrated their commitment to the program and successfully retained their award for 4-6 consecutive years); 4) Platinum Club member (winners that have maintained their Best Managed status for seven years or more). Program sponsors are CIBC, Canadian Business, Smith School of Business, and TMXGroup.

For further information, visit www.bestmanagedcompanies.ca.

ABOUT SEASONS RETIREMENT COMMUNITIES

Established in 2009, Seasons is a Canadian company that operates thirteen retirement residences in Ontario and nine residences in Alberta, with more under development. Our management team has extensive experience in the senior housing sector and has developed a culture dedicated to providing residents with superior customer service. At Seasons, we want our residents to feel proud to call us home and to know they are surrounded by people who genuinely care. Connect. Care. Change.

For more information, visit www.seasonsretirement.com.

