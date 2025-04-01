Seasons Retirement Communities innovates the resident experience, selects LifeLoop as strategic technology partner

AI-enhanced senior care solution will elevate the experience for staff, residents, and families across Seasons' 25 retirement community portfolio

DENVER and OAKVILLE, ON, April 1, 2025 /CNW/ -- Seasons Retirement Communities (Seasons), a Canadian company owning and operating 25 retirement communities, announced today a strategic technology partnership with LifeLoop, the leading resident and staff experience solution for senior care. An organization committed to innovation-driven growth and exceptional quality, Seasons is leveraging LifeLoop's cutting-edge solutions to elevate resident engagement, streamline staff operations, and foster deeper family connections throughout its portfolio of retirement communities. LifeLoop is now implemented in all Seasons locations across Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia.

Celebrated for its resident-first approach to retirement community living, Seasons is setting yet another benchmark for the senior housing sector by leading with innovation. The organization is future-proofing its community experience, strategically embracing technology to meet the evolving needs of Canada's aging population—set to double by 2036—and paving the way for a more empowered, connected, and enriching era of senior care. LifeLoop is the technology foundation enabling the seamless and scalable delivery of these priorities for all of Seasons' essential stakeholders organization wide.

"Seasons Retirement Communities is proud to partner with LifeLoop, as the partnership perfectly aligns with our company vision: Connect, Care, Change®. We believe our dedicated staff gain the tools needed to provide exceptional resident engagement experiences thanks to the data obtained and ever-changing repository of programs while enhancing communication between residents, their families, and our team," said Seasons Chief Operating Officer, LeighAnne Voll.

LifeLoop is a comprehensive platform that provides Seasons staff with fully integrated communications, community operations management, resident engagement, and data analytics features. These capabilities transform manual, time-consuming tasks into effortless workflows, reducing time spent on administrative work and increasing quality time spent with residents. The solution's resident and family-facing solutions are proven to increase resident socialization, stimulate mental wellbeing, and improve overall wellness with 94% of LifeLoop customers reporting a reduction in resident loneliness. "The platform allows us to streamline daily operations, improve coordination, and offer personalized engagement, all of which enhance the resident experience. We're excited to use LifeLoop to meet our residents' needs today and into the future, ensuring a connected and supportive community for all," said Voll.

LifeLoop's AI-enhanced solutions enable Seasons to further elevate the resident experience and equip staff to seamlessly deliver on person-centered care at scale. The AI capabilities analyze individual resident preferences to deliver tailored activity recommendations and personalized engagement content—enhancing satisfaction and well-being by aligning experiences with what matters most to each resident. Generative AI woven throughout the platform automates routine staff tasks and makes this level of hyper-personalization manageable, with teams saving up to eight hours of time per week when using the integrated AI functionality.

"LifeLoop is honoured to be the technology partner of Seasons in their bold vision to reimagine the future of senior care through innovation," said LifeLoop Chief Executive Officer, Rob Fisher. "Their 'innovate to elevate' philosophy echoes our mission to empower retirement communities with technology that creates meaningful, human-centered outcomes—for staff, residents, families, and the organization as a whole. Seasons is raising the bar for what's possible, using technology not just to improve care, but to truly enrich the lives of those they serve every day."

LifeLoop is a purpose-built solution, currently supporting over 550,000 residents and the staff of more than 4,700 communities across North America. Attendees of this year's Together We Care conference in Ontario will have the opportunity to learn more about this partnership by attending the AI innovation session, "AI in Action: Real-World Applications for Staff Efficiency and Resident Engagement" on April 8 at 3pm. To learn more about how LifeLoop can benefit your community, visit the LifeLoop website.

About Seasons Retirement Communities

Established in 2009, Seasons is a Canadian company that owns and operates 25 senior retirement communities across Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia. Our management team has extensive experience in the senior housing sector and has developed a culture that is dedicated to providing residents with superior customer service. We want our residents to feel proud to call us home and to know they are surrounded by people who genuinely care.

About LifeLoop

LifeLoop was founded 26 years ago with a singular goal: to help senior living communities flourish. Our passion for harnessing technology to improve people's lives has made us the leading senior living software provider for the largest and most diverse population of senior living communities today. Our comprehensive platform provides solutions that help residents thrive by delivering a more holistic approach to enriching the resident experience, not just through engaging content, but also through empowering the staff who support them and facilitating connections with their families—making senior care exceptional for everyone. LifeLoop supports over 550,000 residents and the staff of more than 4,700 senior living communities across North America. To learn how LifeLoop helps communities flourish, please visit LifeLoop.com.

LifeLoop Media Contact:

Natalie Jones

Director of Growth Marketing, LifeLoop

[email protected]

