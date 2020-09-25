Canada's Top Growing Companies ranks Canadian companies on three-year revenue growth.

MONTREAL, Sept. 25, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Searchlight Pharma is pleased to announce that it has been named to The Globe and Mail's Report on Business second-annual ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies. Based on a three-year growth rate of 260% (2016-2019), Searchlight Pharma ranked No. 172 this year.

"Industry-leading executional excellence, therapeutic focus and customer commitment has been rewarded again with Searchlight's inclusion on The Globe and Mail's and Report on Business Top Growing Companies ranking for the second consecutive year," said Mark Nawacki, President and CEO of Searchlight Pharma. "We are very excited about the future of Searchlight. With the just-announced commercial launch of Addyi® (flibanserin) which is the first ever treatment for the most common sexual dysfunction in women, and the anticipated launch next year of our combined oral contraceptive candidate Nextstellis® which is based on the unique, native estrogen Estetrol (E4), our innovative pipeline will continue to deliver solutions to the unmet health and wellness needs of Canadian women and their health care professionals. Our entrepreneurial energy and passion are at the core of our success, and we are proud this has been recognized yet again by The Globe and Mail and Report on Business and their ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies."

Launched in 2019, the Canada's Top Growing Companies editorial ranking aims to celebrate entrepreneurial achievement in Canada by identifying and amplifying the success of growth-minded, independent businesses in Canada. It is a voluntary program; companies had to complete an in-depth application process in order to qualify. In total, 400 companies earned a spot on this year's ranking.

The full list of 2020 winners, and accompanying editorial coverage, is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine—out now—and online at tgam.ca/TopGrowing.

"The stories of Canada's Top Growing Companies are worth telling at any time, but are especially relevant in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic," said James Cowan, Editor of Report on Business magazine. "As businesses work to rebuild the economy, their resilience and innovation make for essential reading."

"Any business leader seeking inspiration should look no further than the 400 businesses on this year's Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies," said Phillip Crawley, Publisher and CEO of The Globe and Mail. "Their growth helps to make Canada a better place, and we are proud to bring their stories to our readers."

About The Globe and Mail

The Globe and Mail is Canada's foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 5.9 million readers every week in print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2.1 million readers in print and digital every issue. The Globe and Mail's investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.

About Searchlight Pharma

Searchlight Pharma Inc., headquartered in Montreal, aspires to become a leading Canadian-based specialty healthcare company through best-in class execution of the search, acquisition, commercialization, and focused development of innovative and unique specialty healthcare products that improve life-long human health and wellness. With a core focus on women's health, urogynecology and urology, our team is committed to improving people's lives by bringing the right products to market. Follow us, learn more about what we do, and get to know our product portfolio at www.searchlightpharma.com.

