Immediately accretive transaction to revenue and EBITDA

Adds a diverse portfolio of over 20 brands that provides significant increases to both scale and cash flow that is additive to Searchlight's anticipated double-digit growth following the recent launch of Nextstellis®

Strengthens Searchlight's women's health portfolio with the addition of Norlutate® for the treatment of endometriosis, and delivers therapeutic expansion as with the addition of Thyroid® for the treatment of hypothyroidism

Acquisition is financed with low-cost, 8-year self-amortizing term debt provided by Fiera Private Debt, and with additional capital and support from existing shareholders

Solidifies Searchlight Pharma as a leading specialty healthcare company in Canada and creates a compelling commercial and operational platform for future growth

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 5, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Searchlight Pharma Inc. ("Searchlight"), a Canada focused, Montréal-based specialty healthcare company focused on women's health, urogynecology, and urology, announced today that it has completed the acquisition of ERFA Canada 2012 Inc. ("ERFA"), a Montréal-based distributor of niche pharmaceutical products across Canada addressing a range of underserved medical indications.

"We are very excited to announce the acquisition of ERFA and to welcome their high performing team to the Searchlight family," said Mark Nawacki, President & CEO of Searchlight Pharma Inc. "ERFA's portfolio of 23 marketed brands is synergistic with our existing business, and we look forward to continuing ERFA's mission to provide access to important niche products to patients across the country. The combination of Searchlight and ERFA creates a compelling platform with attractive critical mass across products, business operations and infrastructure. We are very well positioned to continue to deliver on our growth strategy while providing dependability and value to Canadian customers and patients."

Searchlight was advised by Bloom Burton Securities Inc. (financial advisory), Ernst & Young LLP (strategy and transactions, tax advisory), and Davies Ward Phillips and Vineberg (legal advisory). ERFA was advised by PricewaterhouseCoopers Corporate Finance Inc. (financial advisory), Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton LLP and Deloitte LLP (tax advisory), and Dunton Rainville (legal advisory).

Details of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Searchlight Pharma Inc.

Searchlight Pharma Inc., headquartered in Montréal, is a leading Canadian-based specialty healthcare company that executes best-in class search, acquisition, commercialization, and focused development of innovative and unique specialty healthcare products. Our core products focus on women's health, urogynecology, and urology, and our team is committed to improving people's lives by bringing the right products to market. Follow us, learn more about what we do, and get to know our product portfolio at www.searchlightpharma.com.

About ERFA Canada 2012 Inc.

ERFA Canada 2012 Inc., headquartered in Montréal, has a stated mission to offer and maintain niche products on the market, which would have been otherwise discontinued by the major pharmaceutical companies. ERFA Canada 2012 Inc. distributes a diversified range of products across Canada in various therapeutic classes including Endocrinology, Oncology, Cardiovascular, Antibiotics, Analgesics, and Antidepressants. Follow us, learn more about what we do, and get to know our product portfolio at www.erfa2012.net.

About Fiera Private Debt

Fiera Private Debt, a subsidiary of Fiera Capital Corporation (TSX: FSZ), is a leading pan-Canadian diversified non-bank private debt platform. The subsidiary's role essentially involves deploying the capital of investors who are looking for higher yields and lower volatility. Fiera Private Debt provides short-term loans to real estate developers or property owners, short to mid-term loans to mid-market businesses as well as long-term senior secured investment grade corporate and infrastructure loans. www.fieraprivatedebt.com.

Fiera Private Debt is not registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and does not currently provide services in the United States or to U.S. investors.

Important information

SOURCE Searchlight Pharma Inc.

For further information: Searchlight Pharma, Mark Nawacki, CPA, CA, MBA, President & CEO, Phone: 514-613-1513 - [email protected]