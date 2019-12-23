Search Warrant executed in Cornwall: CRTF

CORNWALL, ON, Dec. 23, 2019 /CNW/ - On December 4th, 2019, members of the Cornwall Regional Task Force stopped a vehicle suspected of being involved in contraband smuggling activity. As a result of the investigation, a Search Warrant for a mini-storage unit located in the city of Cornwall was obtained and executed. The search lead to the seizure of 318.1 kg of fine cut tobacco not stamped in accordance with the Excise Act (2001). A 2002 Chevrolet Silverado was also seized under the authority of the Excise Act (2001). The suspect was arrested, charged and released from custody on a Promise to Appear. He is scheduled to appear at Cornwall Court on January 14th, 2020.

Benjamin Roundpoint (50 years old) of Akwesasne, ON is facing the following charges:

Possession of unstamped tobacco, Excise Act (2001)

Failing to comply with a Probation Order, Criminal Code (two counts)

Operating a conveyance while prohibited, Criminal Code

He also faces charges under the Ontario Tobacco Tax Act.



The CRTF is a joint forces partnership that includes the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, Ontario Provincial Police, Canada Border Services Agency, and the Ontario Ministry of Finance.

If you have any information regarding criminal activity in your area, you may contact the Cornwall RCMP at 1-613-937-2800 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

