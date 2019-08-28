Sean Hinton Appointed to Co-Chair the Entrepreneurs Circle of the Canadian American Business Council

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 28, 2019 /CNW/ -- Sean Hinton, Founder and CEO of SkyHive, has been appointed as the Co-Chair of the Entrepreneurs Circle of the Canadian American Business Council (CABC). The appointment of Sean, an experienced corporate executive and a renowned technology entrepreneur, signifies increased efforts to work with SMEs, improve competitiveness, and maximize prosperity for everyone.

The Canadian American Business Council (CABC) is the voice of business in the world's most prosperous relationship. Established in 1987, the Council is a non-profit, non-partisan, issues-oriented organization dedicated to elevating the private sector perspective on issues that affect Canada and the United States. The Council's members are key business leaders and stakeholders from both sides of the border ranging from entrepreneurs to best name brands in the world, including Amazon, Google, Johnson & Johnson, etc.

The Entrepreneurs Circle has been established to provide the voice of SMEs to policy decisions that affect industries across borders. As the former President of a $250 million global company with 500 employees, Sean Hinton spent the better part of the last 15 years establishing and navigating complex trade relationships around the world. Today, as the CEO of SkyHive, Sean has developed a leading-edge artificial intelligence technology to address the crucial workforce reskilling challenge that's impacting all industries, across borders.

"I am extremely pleased to be joining such a distinguished group of business leaders," said Sean Hinton. "Creating the best environment for entrepreneurs to thrive in the future of work is a passion of mine, and the appointment as the Co-Chair of the Entrepreneurs Circle will enable us to work with the best and brightest entrepreneurs across sectors in a collaborative effort to advance policy solutions that impact Canada and the U.S."

SkyHive is a pioneering SaaS platform that uses artificial intelligence to drive unparalleled insights into the skillset of a workforce, supporting rapid reskilling and upskilling through talent acquisition, onboarding and learning and development. As a Certified B Corporation®, SkyHive has a significant focus on social impact. It's excited at the prospect of advancing the dialogue around serving under-represented groups.

Scotty Greenwood, the Chief Executive Officer of the Canadian American Business Council, was delighted to announce Sean's appointment and welcomed the inclusion of his experience and perspective on the Board. "Sean has had an exciting career; having travelled and done business in more than 70 countries, he's gained valuable insight into the inner workings of international trade. His founding of SkyHive is perhaps his most significant endeavour and promises to have a profound impact on the ability of industries to reskill and transform their workforce. Having his perspective on the Board is most welcome."

About Sean Hinton

Sean Hinton is the Co-Founder and CEO of SkyHive. With a career spanning two decades, Sean is an experienced corporate executive and a recognized thought leader on the application of advanced technologies to labor economics, workforce reskilling and the future of work. Prior to founding SkyHive, Sean was CEO of a $250 million global company with 500 employees and 23 global offices. He has lived and worked around the world, having lived on four continents and done business in more than 70 countries.

Sean holds an MBA from Queen's University in Canada and currently lives in Vancouver, Canada.

About the Canadian American Business Council (CABC)

Established in 1987, the Council is a non-profit, non-partisan, issues-oriented organization dedicated to elevating the private sector perspective on issues that affect our two nations, Canada and the United States.

Our members are key business leaders and stakeholders from both sides of the border ranging from entrepreneurs to best name brands in the world. Collectively, CABC members employ about two million people and have annual revenues of close to $1.5 trillion. The Council's activities include high-level briefings on issues of current concern, assistance with practical trade and policy challenges, significant networking opportunities, and informative seminars.

To learn more, visit https://cabc.co/

