Sealy Canada Announces Partnership with the Toronto Raptors

"We are excited to announce our partnership with the 2019 NBA Champions the Toronto Raptors. Through this partnership we will continue to expand our reach connecting with millions of sports fans nationwide conveying the value of a great night's sleep. We are proud to align our brand with the highly engaged Raptors fanbase and further the message of quality sleep." said Monty Bagga, Chief Operating Officer, Tempur Sealy Canada."

Sealy Canada is passionate about creating products that deliver on the promise of a great night's sleep, giving back to the community and caring about the environment.

The Limited-Edition Cocoon By Sealy product will prominently display the North facing chevron from the Raptors Icon Edition jersey on the cover. Inspired by the Raptors uniforms, which are comprised of recycled PET bottles, each cover is built with a performance fibre made from recycled materials. This fibre allows Sealy Canada to recycle approximately 23 water bottles in the manufacturing of each limited-edition Cocoon by Sealy mattress and will further support the environment.

"Sealy Canada's use of recycled materials in their mattress demonstrates how the Raptors have helped inspire the products they offer our fans," said Jordan Vader, Vice President, Global Partnerships & Retail, MLSE. "This truly exemplifies the importance of collaboration we often see from our partners when bringing creative and meaningful ideas to life."

About Tempur Sealy

Tempur Sealy Canada is a division of Tempur Sealy International, the world's largest developer and manufacturer of mattresses, adjustable bases, pillows and other sleep and relaxation products. Combining a proud history and groundbreaking innovation, the company holds some of the most highly recognized brands in the industry: Tempur-Pedic®, Cocoon™ by Sealy, Sealy®, and Stearns & Foster®.

Sealy®

The ideal blend of comfort and support, with an emphasis on value. Providing a better night's rest for over 135 years, Sealy® provides the ideal blend of comfort, support and value. Sealy® makes mattresses that people love, from a name they trust. For more information visit Sealy.ca or Cocoonbysealy.ca

SOURCE Tempur Sealy Canada

For further information: regarding Tempur Sealy Canada, please contact: Adele Di Paola, Marketing Director, Tempur Sealy Canada, Cell 416.274.9202, Office 416.332.4820