Sealuxe Organics Promotes World Oceans Day With Its Limited-Edition Packaging Designs

West coast beauty brand unveils a new look to their popular soap bars to inspire and educate about plastic pollution on local beaches.

SURREY, BC, May 31, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, zero-waste, seaweed-based beauty brand Sealuxe Organics will be revealing a fresh new look to their popular soap bars for the month of June. The limited-edition soap packaging was created by seven and eight year old students from a local elementary school as part of their "Oceans and Plastic Pollution" education series created by Sealuxe founder Tanya Droege and Sealuxe's first employee (now a schoolteacher) Erin Skwarok.

Sealuxe World Oceans Day limited edition soap packaging (CNW Group/Sealuxe Organics)

"We are fortunate to have this platform to build awareness and education around plastic pollution in our community and in the beauty industry." said Droege. "Our Sealuxe crew created a community group called the "Ripple Effect", where we host regular beach cleanups and encourage participants to create their own similar events and spread the word – hence the "ripple effect". I see this project as an extension of that community."

The students in Skwarok's grade three class were asked to work in pairs to create paintings of the sea creatures they wish to protect from plastic pollution. Sharks, an isopod, and a seal are some of the artwork produced by the students. "It was such a fun project to work on with the kids," said Skwarok. "They were so excited and motivated to learn about plastic pollution, it made my job easy!" This was followed by a beach cleanup field trip where the kids learned first-hand about the environmental impact of this global issue.

With strong ties to the ocean, Sealuxe maintains an environmental focus that factors into everything from raw materials sourcing to packaging options. They've worked hard to minimize the use of plastics wherever possible. "Plastics are so cheap and easy to source that it would be much simpler to go that route. But the long-term consequences of single-use plastic consumption can't be ignored, and we're doing what we can to be part of the solution, not contributing to the problem. Our customers want to make more sustainable choices, and we're here to help them do just that."

The limited-edition soap bars a retail at $10.50 and are available in shops and online through their website at www.sealuxe.ca. Profits from the sale of these bars will be donated to conservation group Sea Legacy.

About the company

Established in 2014 Sealuxe has grown exponentially and is now gaining visibility as an environmentally friendly, socially conscious bath and skincare brand that produces a diverse line of products out of their studio in Crescent Beach, British Columbia. Seaweed, which has proven to be a valuable and beneficial component of a healthy and productive skincare routine, is Sealuxe's champion ingredient, and is featured in most of the company's products.

Learn More

Website www.sealuxe.ca.

Instagram: @sealuxe

Facebook: @sealuxe-company

Tiktok: @sealuxe

SOURCE Sealuxe Organics

For further information: [email protected]