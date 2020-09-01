Seal Fest 3: An Epicurean Adventure

Seal is considered " Smarter Seafood ", a program implemented by Exploramer in the prospect of sustainable development and the protection of marine biodiversity. Harp and Grey Seal populations have exploded over past decades off the Atlantic Coast. They now number in the millions and their population growth continues to have serious impacts on fish stocks.

Sealing is a vital activity for tens of thousands of rural Canadians, both indigenous and non-indigenous, providing considerable economic, social and ecosystem benefits.

The consumption of wild, eco-friendly, natural seal meat and omega-3 seal oil has many health benefits. Take advantage of the great Seal Fest promotions offered by DPA Gold and Terra-Nova Omega-3 on seal oil capsules and by SeaDNA on seal oil and seal treats for pets.

Sustainable fabrics derived from the seal are an ecofriendly alternative to non-renewable (plastic) clothing. If you are looking for a beautifully dressed seal fur to create your own design, Carino is the leader in the industry. Bilodeau Canada also offers beautifully designed seal fur accessories.

COME CELEBRATE THIS GREAT CANADIAN RESOURCE!

Each establishment taking part in "Seal Fest" will offer a delicious entrée accompanied by a glass of wine, cocktail or beer. Discover participating restaurants and their Seal Fest menu at sealfest.ca.

The official launch for "Seal Fest" will be held on September 10th at Maison Saint-Paul (Address: 343 St Paul St E, Montreal, Quebec H2Y 1H3).

GENERAL INFORMATION:

Date: September 10th - 19th, 2020

Participating restaurants & seal menu: sealfest.ca

Tickets for the launch event will be available on restomania.ca

SOURCE Seals and Sealing Network

For further information: Media Contacts: Alex Bar, [email protected]; Karine Delage, [email protected]; For information regarding seal products and the industry: Romy Vaugeois, [email protected]