Seafarers' International Union of Canada Elects New Executive Board

MONTREAL, Dec. 16, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The Seafarers' International Union of Canada (SIU) today announced that their election period is now closed and a new Executive Board has been elected. This includes the election of a new President of the union, following the retirement of former SIU of Canada President, James Given. The names and positions of those elected are as follows:

PRESIDENT, Mr. Michael Given

EXECUTIVE VICE-PRESIDENT, Mr. Charles Etienne-Aubry

SECRETARY-TREASURER, Mr. Chris Given

VICE-PRESIDENT, ST. LAWRENCE & EAST COAST, Mr. Vincent Giannopoulos

VICE-PRESIDENT, GREAT LAKES & WEST COAST, Mr. Josh Sanders

The Executive Board looks forward to the next four years in office and thanks the SIU of Canada membership for putting their faith in this team. The objectives of the newly elected Executive Board include growing the union to help address labour shortages in the marine sector and continuing the union's work to ensure the voices of seafarers across Canada are properly represented and advocated for.

"This is an exciting time for our union and we look forward to continuing our fight for Canada's seafarers in the face of any obstacle. It is critical that our members remain well represented with industry leading contracts, and that the SIU of Canada continues to be the leading voice in Canada for maritime sector workers," stated newly elected SIU of Canada President Mike Given.

About the SIU of Canada: The Seafarers' International Union of Canada (SIU) is affiliated with the Seafarers' International Union of North America serving unlicensed sailors since 1938. The SIU of Canada has been representing seafarers working aboard vessels on the Great Lakes, St. Lawrence River, East Coast, West Coast and Arctic since 1954. SIU members have acquired the reputation of being amongst the best-trained and most qualified sailors in the world. The SIU represents thousands of qualified seafarers across Canada.

