Seacliff Electric Completes Acquisition of Mazzei Electric, Expanding into British Columbia

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 4, 2022 /CNW/ - Seacliff Electric Ltd., a commercial electrical contractor based in Calgary, is excited to announce that it has completed the acquisition of Mazzei Electric Ltd., expanding its footprint in the Western Canadian market.

Mazzei Electric Ltd. is a family-owned company providing a range of industrial, commercial, and residential electrical services across British Columbia. It began business in Nanaimo in 1994 and has experienced strong growth since 2012, is the largest independent electrical contractor on Vancouver Island and one of the largest in the province of British Columbia, with offices in Nanaimo, Victoria, Kelowna and Fort St. John.

"Since our inception in October 2020, Seacliff Electric's strategy has been to expand and grow our business in Western Canada," said Andy Carr, President, Seacliff Electric Ltd. "Coming together with Mazzei Electric will add a strong management team and 200 skilled employees, expanding our team to close to 250. It will also increase our combined work-in-hand and allow us to collaborate under the Seacliff Group umbrella to leverage all our capabilities in the Western Canadian commercial electric market."

"The talent and varied experience of these two successful private businesses will allow our combined team to capitalize on a wider variety of significant market opportunities as part of our growth strategy throughout Western Canada," said Jeff Luccock, President, Seacliff Group.

"Seacliff Electric and Mazzei Electric have a likeminded approach to customer service," stated Ben Mazzei, President, Mazzei Electric. "Mazzei Electric's mission is to build long-term relationships based on integrity, performance, and value. We will continue to serve our customers with the same commitment, and with the added backing of the Seacliff Group."

Seacliff Electric and Mazzei Electric will continue to execute under their current company brands.

About Seacliff Electric Ltd.

Seacliff Electric Ltd. specializes in commercial, design build, service, and maintenance of all electrical systems. Located in Calgary, Alberta, it is owned by Seacliff Group, a privately owned, Canadian-based investment and operating group with an extensive history of success in Western Canadian commercial construction.

SOURCE Seacliff Electric Ltd.

