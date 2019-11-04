SE Health Celebrates Award-Winning Year with Highest Honour from Excellence Canada

'Order of Excellence' award shows SE Health's extraordinary commitment to caring

TORONTO, Nov. 4, 2019 /CNW/ - At SE Health, care comes first. It's this culture of care that empowers its people to positively impact the lives of others and collaborate at every turn. And it's getting noticed.

The not-for-profit, social enterprise – a leader in best practices for living and aging well at home – is celebrating its newest honour - the 'Order of Excellence' from Excellence Canada. The prestigious award recognizes organizational achievement in the areas of; Excellence, Innovation and Wellness, Healthy Workplace and Mental Health at Work.

SE Health would like to thank Excellence Canada for their support of SE Health's commitment to caring and for recognizing the following key achievements:

Launch of the SE Futures team, whose focus is to co-create a future where Canadians age with health, vitality and dignity

A commitment of $5 million invested in end-of-life care, coupled with an investment in 20 palliative care programs across Canada

– a lifestyle platform for daughters and sons caring for aging parents Implementation of the Leadership Edge program, designed to provide emerging leaders with experience, training and new opportunities for growth

"This is a remarkable honour and serves as a testament to the dedication and hard work of our 9,000 leaders, who, through collaboration and kindness, spread Hope and Happiness to our clients in 21,000 care exchanges daily," said Shirlee Sharkey, President and CEO, SE Health. "We are very proud of our commitment to continuous improvement, and it's a privilege to be recognized with Excellence Canada's highest accolade."

"Spreading Hope and Happiness is core to our people and purpose," said Harvey Foote, SE Health's Senior Vice President of People. "Through sound leadership and strategic initiatives, we take pride in promoting employee engagement, innovation and wellness. In the continually evolving landscape of health care in Canada, we rely on a strong foundation of excellence and are thrilled to receive this award."

Each year, SE Health touches the lives of millions of Canadians, directly impacting their health and wellbeing. Whether it's through one-on-one interactions between front line staff and patients, or by implementing new programs that get people home from hospital sooner, SE Health's pursuit of excellence enables their culture of caring to be at the forefront, inspiring clients and families near and far.

