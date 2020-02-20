SE Health and Idea Couture Pen Provocative Publication That Puts People First: The Future of Aging

The book presents answers and opportunities to rich and provocative questions related to aging. Written by subject-matter experts, in collaboration with strategic innovators, and supported by extensive research, the book outlines the complex realities and possibilities around aging and what the future holds for older adults. Using unique personas, each chapter provides thought-provoking scenarios for what it means to age at home; and redefines what it means to age well .

"The Future of Aging is the culmination of SE Health's commitment to care and putting people first," says Shirlee Sharkey, President and CEO of SE Health and one of the book's authors. "The book challenges the cultural norms and stereotypes of aging and captures SE Health's ongoing dedication to reimagining aging through innovation, collaboration and curiosity for change. It also highlights the commendable work of our SE Futures Team – dedicated to co-creating a future where Canadians age with health, vitality and dignity."

"The Future of Aging provides a nuanced, thoughtful and compassionate view of what it means to age with purpose," says Alexis Wise, Director of Health at Sidewalk Labs. "As we look to innovation to improve the experience of aging, this book reminds us that the human experience is core to that work and challenges us to think deeply about what matters to people as they age. Whatever your industry or expertise, there are insights for everyone in The Future of Aging. Congratulations on raising the bar in the global conversation about aging and innovation."

The Future of Aging will be available to purchase on Amazon in the coming weeks. All proceeds from the book will go to the Saint Elizabeth Foundation and will be used to strengthen community health care. Please visit https://sehc.com/foundation/ to learn more.

To download the complimentary introduction of the book – written by Shirlee Sharkey – and for more information on The Future of Aging visit https://futureofaging.sehc.com/.

About SE Health

SE Health is a not-for-profit social enterprise applying knowledge, vision and drive to impact how people live and age at home, today and into the future. With Canadian roots and 110+ years of expertise, the organization brings quality excellence and innovation to home care, seniors' lifestyle, and family caregiving. Through its team of 9,000 Leaders of Impact, SE Health delivers 21,000 care exchanges daily, totaling 50 million in the last decade alone. Visit us online at sehc.com.

About Cognizant

Cognizant is one of the world's leading professional services companies, transforming clients' business, operating and technology models for the digital era. Our unique industry-based, consultative approach helps clients envision, build and run more innovative and efficient businesses. Headquartered in the U.S., Cognizant is ranked 193 on the Fortune 500 and is consistently listed among the most admired companies in the world. Learn how Cognizant helps clients lead with digital at www.cognizant.com or follow us @Cognizant.

