SDX Energy PLC. ("SDX" or the "Company") - Director/PDMR Shareholding

LONDON, Sept. 19, 2019 /CNW/ - SDX Energy PLC (AIM: SDX), the North Africa focused oil & gas company, announces that on 17 September 2019, David Mitchell, a Non-executive Director of SDX effected a transfer of 137,500 ordinary shares of GBP £0.01 at a price of £0.22 per share from his Canadian Registered Retirement Savings Plan account to his personal account with his broker by way of a separate sale and purchase transaction.

As a result of the Company's re-domicile to the United Kingdom, as announced on 28 May 2019, Mr. Mitchell could no longer hold the Company's UK registered shares in his Canadian Registered Retirement Savings Plan.

Following these transactions, Mr. Mitchell continues to hold 1,809,450 shares, representing 0.88% of the Company's issued share capital.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name David Mitchell 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Director b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer a) Name SDX Energy PLC b) LEI 213800ALYZJ5JN26DY75 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial

instrument, type of instrument

Identification Code Ordinary shares of GBP £0.01 GB00BJ5JNL69 c) Nature of the transaction Sale c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £0.22 137,500 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Price(s) Volume(s) £0.22 137,500 e) Date of the transaction 17 September 2019 f) Place of the transaction XLON

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name David Mitchell 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Director b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer a) Name SDX Energy PLC b) LEI 213800ALYZJ5JN26DY75 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial

instrument, type of instrument

Identification Code Ordinary shares of GBP £0.01 GB00BJ5JNL69 c) Nature of the transaction Purchase c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £0.22 137,500 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Price(s) Volume(s) £0.22 137,500 e) Date of the transaction 17 September 2019 f) Place of the transaction XLON

