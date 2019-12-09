SDX Energy Plc ("SDX" or the "Company") - Change of Adviser

LONDON, Dec. 9, 2019 /CNW/ - Following the acquisition of the business and assets of FirstEnergy Capital LLP ("GMP FirstEnergy") by Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited ("Stifel"), the Company's joint corporate brokers are now Stifel and Cantor Fitzgerald Europe. Stifel continues to act as the Company's Nominated Adviser.

About SDX

SDX is an international oil and gas exploration, production and development company, headquartered in London, United Kingdom, with a principal focus on MENA. In Egypt, SDX has a working interest in three producing assets. In the South Disouq gas field in the Nile Delta, the Company has a 55% operated interest. In the Eastern Desert, adjacent to the Gulf of Suez, the Company has two non-operated oil interests; 50% in North West Gemsa and 50% in Meseda. In Morocco, SDX has a 75% working interest in the Sebou concession, situated in the Gharb Basin. These producing gas assets in Morocco are characterised by exceptionally low operating costs and fixed priced gas contracts making them particularly resilient in a low oil price environment. SDX's portfolio also includes high impact exploration opportunities in both Egypt and Morocco.

For further information, please see the Company's website at www.sdxenergy.com or the Company's filed documents at www.sedar.com.

This announcement does not contain inside information.

