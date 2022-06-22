Scugog First Nation Entering Mediation with Ontario Government

Mississaugas of Scugog Island First Nation anticipate that outstanding claim will finally be resolved.

SCUGOG, ON, June 22, 2022 /CNW/ - The Mississaugas of Scugog Island First Nation (MSIFN) are preparing to enter mediation after months of delays by the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG). The discussions are centered around claims of agreement violations, bad faith negotiations, and failures to provide consultation related to gaming.

MSIFN is seeking relief for the government's decision to open new gaming facilities near the Great Blue Heron Casino, without providing consultation – despite its duty to do so under Section 35 of Canada's Constitution Act.

"Since meeting with senior government officials three years ago, we have welcomed the opportunity to settle our concerns with the province," said Chief Kelly LaRocca. "We see a glimmer of hope now that they have agreed to mediation."

MSIFN repeatedly warned the government about violations of negotiated agreements and previous commitments related to gaming in the Greater Toronto Area. OLG has previously lost a major claim filed by a consortium of First Nations.

"We respect the mediation process and are eager to achieve a fair agreement with the government," added Chief LaRocca. "Our Council looks forward to addressing these longstanding issues in a fair and prompt way."

For centuries, the Mississaugas of Scugog Island First Nation (MSIFN) have lived on the shores of Lake Scugog, North of what is now Port Perry. Thanks in large part to the success of the Great Blue Heron (GBH) casino, MSIFN is widely considered a model of a successful First Nation government in Canada. In part due to the success of GBH, MSIFN has provided their community – and Durham Region as a whole – with thousands of jobs, and millions of dollars in charitable donations to community organizations throughout the region.

