SCOUT MINERALS SECURES TWO-THIRDS OF EMERGING RAGLAN WEST LITHIUM CAMP

VANCOUVER, BC, April 19, 2023 /CNW/ - Scout Minerals Corp. (CSE: SCTM) ("Scout" or the "Company") is pleased to provide further details on its 443 sq. km claim block in the emerging Raglan West Lithium Camp in Nunavik, a region with recently discovered lithium potential that comprises the top third of the province of Quebec.

Scout announced April 13, 2023, that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire 100% of a Nunavik-leading 1,408 sq. km land package covering Raglan West in addition to two other major districts prospective for spodumene-bearing lithium pegmatites (see Figure 2, Location Map) (the "Acquisition"). Scout has assembled an experienced exploration team that will seize on the opportunity of this first-mover advantage.

Raglan West - Strategically Located

With the 443 sq. km contiguous land package, upon completion of the Acquisition, Scout will control two-thirds of the Raglan West Lithium Camp based on overall staking to date (approximately 680 sq. km). This area is strategically located just 33 km southwest of the community of Salluit featuring various services including a year-round airport and a seasonal port for barge landing. Raglan West is also 160 km west of the Raglan Nickel Mine, one of the world's premier nickel mines operated by Glencore, underscoring the geological and mining potential of this under-explored region.

Highlights - Scout's Raglan West Claim Block

The land package features some of the highest lithium and cesium values in lake sediments in the Quebec government database (see Figure 1, Geochemistry), including 16 out of 39 samples >99% (37.3 ppm and above);

One sample at 99.98% (68 ppm) is in the top 21 lithium lake sediment samples in the entire Quebec government database;

government database; The anomalous to extremely anomalous lake sediments appear to be associated with ESE and NE trending magnetic lineaments;

Recent mapping by the Geological Survey of Canada's Quebec Division indicates the land package includes granites, tonalities, paragneiss and amphibolites; and

An immediate focus of attention in upcoming exploration will be an historically mapped cluster of 12 pegmatites in a 2 km x 3 km area which also includes the property's highest lake sediments in lithium, cesium and rubidium.

Mr. Jeffrey Wilson, Scout President and CEO, commented: "Shawn Ryan has earned a reputation as one of Canada's top prospectors, with multiple discoveries to his credit, and we're very excited to acquire this district leading land package covering 1,408 sq. km of new lithium potential for Quebec based on his exhaustive research."

Mr. Wilson concluded. "We have a game plan to carry out a highly efficient exploration program using cutting edge techniques in this part of Quebec. With the completion of the Acquisition, Scout will be at the forefront of an exciting drive for new lithium discoveries in a vast and under-explored part of Quebec that already features two operating nickel mines."

The Exploration Plan

A thorough and systematic first pass exploration program will be executed by a sizeable, highly trained team to locate and sample pegmatite outcrops across Scout's vast holdings. Zones of interest will be surveyed by drones producing high detail imagery and 3D models to completely map the mineralized systems on surface as they are identified for follow-up program planning. This strategy will quickly vector toward the most prospective areas for a targeted drilling program using a lightweight and mobile Rotary Air Blast GT RAB Drill for initial drill testing, leading to high confidence diamond drilling of the top priority targets.

Website

Click on the following link to view Scout Minerals' temporary website. The company is progressing toward a comprehensive new website over the coming weeks.

https://scoutmineralscorp.com

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Afzaal Pirzada, P. Geo., who is a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Scout Minerals Corp.

Scout Minerals Corp. is a junior mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties.

Certain statements contained in this news release, including statements which may contain words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates", or similar expressions, and statements related to matters which are not historical facts, such as statements regarding the contemplated completion of the Acquisition, are forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's expectations and are based on certain factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct, nor that the Acquisition will be completed as contemplated, or at all. The Company undertakes no obligation to release publicly any future revisions to forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as expressly required by law.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the contents of this press release.

