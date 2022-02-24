Scottie Barnes Teams with Skilled Trades College of Canada to Provide Scholarships for Black and Indigenous Students

"Traditional university is great, but not a one-size-fits-all solution for every student – STC offers educational opportunities that can empower young people with amazing career opportunities," said Barnes. "I'm excited to team with STC to raise awareness about the benefits of trade schools, and also make a community impact by delivering a scholarship that offers an opportunity to students who might have faced bias or not had the same chances as others."

STC and Barnes have plans to award four scholarships annually over the next three years. Students awarded scholarships will be eligible to become an apprentice in their trade of choice and their scholarship will cover not only their full tuition, but all learning materials including tools and textbooks.

"The shortage of skilled trades workers has been increasing year after year and has been exacerbated by the pandemic," said Ralph Cerasuolo, President and Founder of STC. "We're thrilled to team with Scottie to showcase the many compelling career options that are available in the trades, and to provide an amazing scholarship opportunity for black and indigenous students to jumpstart their futures."

Barnes has made a quick impact with the Toronto Raptors in his rookie season, as a standout candidate for NBA Rookie of the Year, and the scholarship reflects his motivation to be just as impactful off the court.

"There is an amazing synergy between Barnes and our first year students, as both chase successful new careers and are ready to hit the ground running," said Mike Di Donato, Director of STC "We are excited to work with Scottie to shine a light on the skilled trades as a first-choice career option for young people, and a viable second career option for those who have been impacted by the pandemic."

STC has five campuses across the Greater Toronto Area offering industry-renowned, 12-week training programs for skilled trades including electrical, plumbing, and home renovation.

For more on the Scottie Barnes Scholarship, eligibility, and how to apply, visit skilledtradescollege.ca

SOURCE Amendola Media Group

For further information: Michelle Morelli, [email protected], 905-264-1412 x 201