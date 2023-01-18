Scott's Directories Announces Major New Improvements to Canada's Best B2B Business Database

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Jan. 18, 2023 /CNW/ - Easier search functions, comprehensive new data sources, and a variety of easily accessed functions are all part of a rebranding and redesign of the Scott's Directories portal, Canada's most comprehensive online database of Canadian business information.

Scott's Directories has launched a new and improved online database portal of over 985K companies and 2.6M contacts. Tweet this Scott's Directories now has over 985K companies and 2.6M contacts, accessible in a new online portal with over 40 filters to narrow down to your exact target. Check out this video to see how easy this is to do.

"We are proud and excited to announce that Scott's Directories has launched a new and improved online database of Canadian Business information," said Hugh Owen, owner of Scott's Directories. "For over 60 years Scott's Directories has been the most trusted source of Canadian Business information. Now that we have increased the number of companies and contacts in our data, we are the most comprehensive as well."

The new and improved Scott's Directories platform remains the same trusted brand that has helped thousands of companies, marketers, recruiters, and other organizations that require reliable data to conduct their business activities. However, based on the new editorial procedures integrated into the platform, Scott's database is even bigger and more accurate than ever before.

Scott's Directories puts more data at your fingertips, listing over 985,000 companies and contacts. Every user list is customizable, with over 40 search filters to choose from including the new Contact Search function. Scott's new Contact Search function allows you to customize your list based on the individuals you want to connect with. Scott's Directories new Contact Search is a game changer from Canada's premier source of Business Data.

Users can now conduct a new Contact Search by first or last name, title, detailed function description or department. In addition, the new Scott's Directories portal provides informative tutorial videos to assist all users every step of the way. As the most trusted source of business information in Canada, Scott's Directories now offers subscribers more information to make workflow more efficient. With the addition, Scott's has now increased its company and contact information to over 2.6 million accurate and up-to-date actionable company profiles.

About Scott's Directories

Scott's Directories has been Canada's most respected business information database for over sixty years. Scott's Directories is Canada's trusted source of business data for Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, thousands of small and medium sized businesses and some of the country's largest learning institutions and public libraries.

LINKS:

Promo Video: https://www.scottsdirectories.com/New-Demo-Video/

SOURCE Scott's Directories

For further information: Hugh Owen, Scott's Directories, 1-844-402-2076, [email protected], https://www.scottsdirectories.com